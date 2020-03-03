BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Zone, Role Players Rally Duke Past NC State

ShawnKrest

Duke snapped a two-game losing streak with an 88-69 win over NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday.

The win avenged a loss to the Wolfpack two weeks ago and ended a string of three losses in four games. While the margin of victory was comfortable, there were some tense moments in the first half.

“What we walked through defensively, we did not do in the start of the game,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Markell [Johnson] is magical with the ball screen. You cannot defend it alone. You have to defend it with five guys and we were not doing it.”

State was able to drive into the heart of the defense and score at the rim. At one point, the Wolfpack had a 20-6 edge in points in the paint, and they led by as many as eight points in the first half.

To help stop Johnson and the Pack, Duke switched to a zone defense, which it played for most of the rest of the game. “(It was) the only thing we could do was try to keep them out of our paint – not just him, but the whole team and that worked for us,” Krzyzewski said.

The move helped Duke get back into the game, and the Blue Devils actually took the lead at halftime, 38-36.

One of the keys to the first half run was Justin Robinson. The senior and former walk-on had played just 19 minutes in ACC games before foul trouble to Duke’s bigs forced him into the first half of the Wake Forest game last week. His energy and production earned him another first-half appearance, and he responded with a pair of three pointers, as well as key offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

In the second half, it was Cassius Stanley’s turn to lift the Blue Devils. After shooting just 2-for-9 for four points in the first half, he exploded for 14 second-half points, most coming on aggressive drives to the basket, including a pair of dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

“For Cassius to come out and just go after it,” Krzyzewski said. “He wasn’t hesitant. With young guys, you worry if they’re going to be hesitant – they were not.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gunnar Holmberg: Coach Cutcliffe Added "a Few Big Wrinkles" to Offense

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg is competing for the starting job under the watchful eye of David Cutcliffe, who is now calling plays for the Blue Devils. Holmberg said it hasn't been a wholesale change to the offense, just "a few big wrinkles." Watch

ShawnKrest

by

DukeGino

NC State at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks for revenge in its rematch with NC State, but the Blue Devils really just need to get back to winning as the final week of the regular season opens. Here's how Duke matches up with the Wolfpack.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3

NC State at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke looks to snap its late season spiral against the team that started it, when NC State travels to Durham. We'll have analysis and updates from courtside all night long. Feel free to share your thoughts

ShawnKrest

Duke Sees NCAA Title Odds Tumble In Latest Update

Duke has lost three of the last four games, and bookmakers have lost confidence in the Blue Devils. In their monthly update of NCAA title odds, Duke has tumbled from the spot as favorite to win the title. Vernon Carey has also seen his Player of the Year chances take a hit. Read more

ShawnKrest

Gunnar Holmberg Returns to Field: "Getting My Legs Back Under Me"

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg returned to the practice field for the opening of Duke's spring ball, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He discussed his status and the Blue Devils' quarterback competition. Watch

ShawnKrest

What's Wrong With Duke: Perimeter Defense Tops List

While fans are upset with player rotations, inconsistent scoring and dozens of other factors during Duke's late-season slump, the real issue may be teams following the blueprint that has been there all season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Virginia Update

Duke only scored 50 points in the loss to Virginia, but there was still movement on the scoring lists, and Tre Jones and Vernon Carey moved up the career rankings in several categories. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses to Virginia: What Happened? What's Next

Duke lost for the third time in four games. What happened? Is it bad? What's next? We look at where the Blue Devils stand after the Virginia loss. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke is in need of a win after losing two of three, but the Blue Devils head to the worst possible place for a team looking to get on track--Charlottesville. Here's how the Blue Devils match up with the national champs.

ShawnKrest

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

by

Ryguy3