2 Blue Devils Crack ESPN’s Top 100 After Championship Run

Duke football is coming off one of its best seasons in recent memory. Finishing the year with a 9–5 record, the Blue Devils capped the campaign with a Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State and an ACC Championship win against No. 19 Virginia.

Throughout the season, two players consistently stood out as Duke’s top performers: quarterback Darian Mensah and offensive tackle Brian Parker.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After helping lead Duke to its first ACC title since 1989, both players were named to ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players list. Parker checked in at No. 78, while Mensah earned the No. 65 spot.

Brian Parker

Brian Parker has established himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in college football.

After emerging as one of the ACC’s top offensive tackles last season—earning Second Team All-ACC honors—Parker took another leap forward in 2025. He was named a Second Team All-American following a dominant campaign protecting Duke’s offensive front.

Dec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Cole Finney (82) and offensive linemen Brian Parker II (53) react with tight end Nicky Dalmolin (81) after a successful two point conversion during the first half against the Troy Trojans at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to ESPN and Pro Football Focus:

“Pro Football Focus’ No. 7-ranked tackle in 2025, Parker concluded a sterling career at Duke with 33 career starts, All-America nods in 2024 and 2025, and helped the Blue Devils to 35 wins and four bowl appearances to cap arguably the best stretch of Duke football in modern history. Over the past two seasons, Parker allowed just 22 pressures and four sacks in nearly 1,700 snaps.”

Parker’s consistency and durability were instrumental in Duke’s offensive success, particularly in keeping Mensah upright throughout the season.

Darian Mensah

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah transferred to Duke from Tulane and quickly established himself as one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks.

Mensah finished the season second in college football in passing yards with 3,973, tied for second in passing touchdowns with 34, and threw just six interceptions. His efficiency and playmaking ability powered Duke’s run to the ACC Championship.

ESPN highlighted both his production and impact:

“Mensah was known for the big contract he signed at Duke and posted the numbers to back it up. By season’s end, no one questioned whether the money was worth it. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards — the most by any Power 4 QB in 2025 — along with 34 touchdowns and just six picks as Duke won its first ACC championship since 1989.”

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mensah’s poise and arm talent transformed Duke’s offense into one of the most explosive units in the conference.

The national recognition for Brian Parker and Darian Mensah reflects just how special Duke’s 2025 season truly was. With an ACC Championship, a bowl victory, and two stars among the nation’s top 100 players, the Blue Devils have firmly established themselves as a rising force in college football. As Duke looks ahead to the future, the impact of Parker and Mensah will be remembered as the foundation of one of the most successful eras in program history.

