How To Watch Duke Live in the ACC Tournament Championship

The Duke Blue Devils, the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and the outright ACC regular season champions, advanced to the ACC Tournament Championship after defeating 5-seed Clemson 73-61 in the Semifinals. The Blue Devils are searching for their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Duke will face 2-seed Virginia in the conference tournament title game after the Cavaliers defeated 3-seed Miami 84-62 to advance on the other side of the bracket.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and forward Cameron Boozer (12) with head coach Jon Scheyer in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club looked like a brand new squad between its quarterfinals victory over Florida State and its semifinals win over Clemson. Against the Seminoles, the Blue Devils looked lost on the defensive side of the ball, allowing Florida State to shoot 52% from the field as a club and 11-of-28 (39%) from three-point range.

Duke took down Florida State 80-79. The 79 points it allowed to FSU are the most points it has allowed to an opponent since Jan. 10, when it defeated SMU 82-75 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils closed the regular season on an eight-game win streak, and didn't allow 65 or more points to any opponents over that span.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, the Cavaliers are likely the toughest opponent Duke has faced yet in the conference tournament, and they made a statement with a dominant victory over a quality Miami team.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How To Watch the ACC Tournament Championship Live Between Duke and Virginia

When and where: Tip-off is slated for 8:30 pm ET on March 14. The contest will take place at the Spectrum Center in Washington, D.C.

Live TV channel to watch: ESPN

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Streaming guide: ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu

All-time series: Duke leads the all-time series against Virginia 85-37. The Blue Devils have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Cavaliers.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

First Meeting Between Duke and Virginia

Duke established itself on a tier above the rest of the ACC when it took down Virginia, the second-place team in the ACC standings toward the back half of the regular season, 77-51 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils limited Ryan Odom's club to just 29% shooting from the floor and 7-of-35 (20%) shooting from three. However, UVA limited National Player of the Year frontrunner better than any other opponent Duke has faced all year.

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer went for 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the first meeting between the two clubs. For the star rookie's standards, that's a fairly weak game. However, with the Blue Devils still without Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, they can't afford to have Boozer be taken out of the game.