3 Duke Football Players Who Could Turn Tide in Second Half

It is always a great feeling when your team pulls off a season-saving victory. The Duke Blue Devils accomplished that with their win over the Virginia Cavaliers last Friday as they look ahead to some favorable defensive matchups in the coming weeks.

Duke is missing some players due to injury. Others have struggled to find consistency after two consecutive losses following the bye week. The win took a good chunk of weight off the Blue Devils' and head coach Manny Diaz's shoulders, with some players emerging from the inconsistencies and relief efforts.

That said, here are three players who might help Duke turn the tide in the final several games of the regular season.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Patrick Smith-Young (2) celebrates after intercepting a pass indented for the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Smith-Young, Safety

Smith-Young is a versatile defensive back the Blue Devils added from the transfer portal this offseason. He has begun to see more time on the field after standout safety Andrew Pellicciotta missed last week's game and a chunk of the North Carolina defeat with an injury, and could miss more time.

Thankfully, Smith-Young has performed well for the Blue Devils and had a big showing against Virginia, tallying eight tackles, one pass defended, and the game-sealing interception in the final minute. Smith-Young is showing he can be a great asset for Duke's defense for the rest of the season.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) catches the game-winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brody Keefe, Wide Receiver

Seemingly coming out of nowhere, true freshman Brody Keefe became a focal point of the Blue Devils' offense. His first-ever catch was a touchdown against William & Mary, and on Friday night, he was one of Duke's leading pass-catchers with three receptions for 48 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the final 75 seconds.

Keefe may have found his way into the rotation at wide receiver, adding another element to the offense that defenses must account for. It wouldn't be surprising to see another freshman become a standout player this season, like running back Nate Sheppard was a year ago.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball past Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyshon Reed Jr., Defensive End

According to Pro Football Focus , Reed leads the team in total pressures with 25 and has three sacks this season. He was a menace against the Cavaliers and at times took over the defensive series. The redshirt junior is starting to become one of the team's best players and is certainly on his way to playing at the professional level.

Reed is becoming one of Duke's most important defenders. His impact has been immense in recent weeks, and his latest performance was a major factor in the team's success. With a matchup against top-ranked Miami in the coming weeks, Reed's presence will need to be felt.