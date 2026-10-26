How Duke Win vs. UVA Helps Set Sights on Strong Finish

For the past two weeks, the Duke Blue Devils looked to be spiraling toward the bottom of the barrel, unable to find consistency in the first quarter, navigate through tough penalties, and overcome injuries to key players.

However, as we saw Friday night, Duke overcame it all. They made the plays to position themselves for the win and executed when it mattered most. Star running back Nate Sheppard's touchdown pass to Brody Keefe in the final 75 seconds of the game, and an interception by Patrick Smith Young clinched a crucial win for the Blue Devils against the Virginia Cavaliers.

(Re)setting Sights for Season Goal

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) throws the game-winning touchdown pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win on Friday allowed Duke to refocus and set its sights on the next two weeks against Boston College, which is on a two-game heater, and NC State, which recently fired head coach Dave Doeren. The next two games are critical for the Blue Devils, who still struggle with consistency and execution.

Head coach Manny Diaz does have Duke at 5-2, better than anyone expected in the preseason, and is two wins away from a potentially hot program traveling to Miami to face the No. 1-ranked Hurricanes in what could end up being a primetime matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

When I talk about the season goal for the Blue Devils at this point, it isn't the ACC Championship—I think Miami and Wake Forest are on their way to a rematch in Charlotte. No coach has won nine or more games in three straight seasons in Duke football history, and that would put Diaz on some enticing head-coaching vacancy lists, though the school extended him in the offseason.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on from the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke Can Reach Their Nine-Win Goal

The Blue Devils still have to face the Hurricanes, the Clemson Tigers on Senior Night, and the Demon Deacons in rivalry week. It will not be an easy task, and the schedule does get hard, which makes the last two losses that much more excruciating.

However, I would argue Duke is a better team than Clemson at this point, and they could certainly give Miami and Wake Forest a challenge if they find consistency. Duke can reach nine wins, and it will be because of Walker Eget in the passing game as the unit begins to find its groove and all of the ways they can use Sheppard in the offense.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks off from the field during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to mention, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke has Duke ranked as a top-25 defense in the country thanks to an explosive pass rush and limiting explosive plays downfield.

Both sides of the ball must get healthier, which should help the Blue Devils when they play the top-ranked team in the country and the second-best ACC team. The season is a month away from its conclusion; can Diaz and the Blue Devils shock the college football world again?