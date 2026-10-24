Duke Football Scores Important Win vs. UVA: Biggest Takeaways

In what was a defensive slugfest for much of the game, it was the Duke Blue Devils who escaped Charlottesville with a huge ACC road win against the Virginia Cavaliers in a rematch from last year's league championship, 19-16.

It's a big win for head coach Manny Diaz, who gets his program over the hump of a two-game skid and now faces a favorable two-week stretch against Boston College and NC State before a season-defining game against the Miami Hurricanes. One could argue this was the defining moment for Duke and Diaz, as we take a look at the biggest takeaways from Friday night's victory against Virginia.

Duke's First Half Struggles Continue

The Blue Devils have not been a first-half team since the bye week. Their struggles continued in the first 30 minutes, and it didn't help that the offense lost Walker Eget with a finger injury to his right hand that kept him out for that period. Overall, Duke had 114 total yards and just over nine minutes of total possession, going 0-for-4 on third down.

Defensively, the penalties continued, allowing Virginia to drive downfield on their second series for their lone touchdown of the half. Duke's defense began to settle in, but their offense wasn't able to answer.

Defensive Tackles Had Their Best Day

I was impressed with how well Duke's defensive tackles played this week, and it could be considered their coming-out party. They were able to get consistent penetration in the backfield, disrupting the rush tracks of Jekail Middlebrook and collapsing the middle of the pocket.

Defensive tackles Owen Wafle and Preston Watson looked great all night, including the former's forced fumble of Beau Pribula, and their constant presence in the backfield is a welcome sight if Duke can learn how to play with more discipline in the defensive backfield.

Clear Difference Offensive Play Between Eget, Mahan

It felt like offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer was trying to figure out in real time how to utilize Mahan in the first half as the Blue Devils waited until the second half to get Eget back on the field. Even if the sixth-year senior wasn't 100 percent as a thrower, the offense was much more efficient in the passing game, opening up Sheppard's runs in the final 30 minutes.

Mahan is the future for Duke; there is no question he oozes with talent. Right now, with this current iteration, the Blue Devils need Eget for their passing game, and it showed when he returned, finishing 14-of-25 for 211 yards and an interception.

Nate Sheppard's Quiet Night Turns Into Game-Winning Trickery

It looked like the country's best running back was in for a monster game after a 32-yard rushing touchdown to start Duke's night. However, the Cavaliers kept him shuttered for his worst performance of the season, despite looking as though the ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago had come to pass.

Sheppard (15 carries for 55 yards and two catches for 11 yards) seemed to miss center Matt Craycraft , who was absent again on Friday night with an injury. However, he made the biggest play of the night for the Blue Devils, throwing—yes, throwing the ball to a wide-open true freshman wide receiver, Brody Keefe, for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 left in the game.

What can't No. 20 do? He can run, catch, and throw—reminds me of a guy named Christian McCaffrey who came out of Stanford over a decade ago and could do the same thing.