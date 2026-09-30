3 Duke Football Players Who Must Improve During Bye Week

The Duke Blue Devils are one of the most underrated teams in the country that are not ranked in the Top-25. The program's 4-0 start has The Brotherhood hopeful for a successful season that could result in their second consecutive ACC championship in football.

However, there is certainly room for improvement for the Blue Devils , who will begin the rest of their ACC play against Georgia Tech following the bye week. For the last four weeks, a few players have come to mind for growth, and they'll need to play better if the team is to experience long-term success this fall. Let's look at those three players.

Braden Miller, Right Tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have had steady pass protection for most of the season, but they'll be facing some trickier opponents with quality defensive fronts, such as Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Clemson, and Miami. This won't be a walk in the park like we're being led to believe, and the hatches must be sealed with regard to the pressures allowed.

Braden Miller is one of those players. He currently leads the team in pressures allowed (4), according to Pro Football Focus . If he were to go pro, he is likely a guard, but his presence at right tackle must be better going forward. The passing game is beginning to find a rhythm, and there is no need to disrupt that heading into a crucial stretch of the season.

Nick Del Grande, Left Tackle

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devil during the game against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that the former Coastal Carolina standout tackle is getting accustomed to the level of play in a Power Four conference. Del Grande is tied for second in pressures allowed, per PFF , and the play could be more disciplined, with five penalties on the campaign.

Del Grande must be a dependable left tackle, especially when facing opponents with an elite pass rush like the Tar Heels, Hurricanes, and Tigers. He is a valuable asset to the offense and for keeping quarterback Walker Eget upright, and his play must improve before that stretch of matchups.

Luke Mergott, Linebacker

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, I might get desecrated by Blue Devils fans for this, but I know what my eyes are watching. Luke Mergott, for all of his playmaking ability at the position, has had inconsistent moments of missing tackles, overpursuing angles in run support, and taking bad run fits. According to PFF , Mergott leads all defenders on the roster with four missed tackles, and some of that shows up if Duke allows a big run or a pass-catcher creates yards in space.

Mergott must be more disciplined, especially against Georgia Tech's rushing attack, North Carolina's gap scheme, Virginia's dual threat at quarterback, and Miami's Mark Fletcher. He must be more disciplined in space, which could help him reach a new level.