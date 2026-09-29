3 Bold Duke Football Predictions for Rest of 2026 Season

The Duke Blue Devils have become one of the bigger surprises in college football over the first several weeks of the 2026 season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are once again maximizing their roster, and Duke is just outside the AP Top 25. The Blue Devils received 101 votes to be ranked in this week's poll. The only program outside the Top 25 that received more votes than Duke was Wisconsin (102).

The Blue Devils are on a bye this week and are riding a ton of momentum heading into the full league schedule. Here are three bold predictions for the rest of Duke's 2026 campaign.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Is a Top-Five Heisman Trophy Candidate

Duke superstar running back Nate Sheppard is playing like the best running back in the country, and he might be the most valuable player in college football right now.

The Louisiana native currently leads the nation in rushing yards with 644, 44 yards ahead of Florida's Jadan Baugh in second. Sheppard is also averaging over seven yards per carry despite ranking second nationally in total attempts (91). Sheppard only tallied nine carries this past weekend against William & Mary and still went for 116 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Sheppard will be this team's offensive catalyst for the rest of the year. Every opponent's defensive game plan going forward will revolve around stopping the elite back, but no one has succeeded so far. If Sheppard keeps this level of production up and Duke keeps winning games, he will force himself more into the conversation.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) celebrates a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter and celebrates with running back Nate Sheppard (20) and wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Finishes Top-Three in the ACC

Outside of Miami in the top spot, the ACC feels completely wide open, especially after Wake Forest took down Louisville this past weekend. Duke, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh are the only teams in the league to start the season 4-0.

With the second spot in the ACC Championship game seemingly up for grabs, Duke has as good a shot as any team in the conference. Additionally, the Blue Devils' schedule going forward is very favorable.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke should enter its road bout with Virginia on Oct. 23 at 6-0. After the bye, it will play Georgia Tech on the road on Oct. 10 and North Carolina at Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct. 17; Diaz and Co. should win both.

Besides a road date with Miami, Duke has a legitimate chance to win every remaining game on its schedule. Anywhere from eight to 10 wins should not come as a shock at this point, and the Blue Devils are in as good a spot as any team in the ACC right now.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Makes Real Push at AP Coach of the Year

Diaz has been hugely successful throughout his tenure in Durham, but what he's done so far in 2026 might be his most impressive feat yet.

No one expected the Blue Devils to be where they are right now after losing several stars from last year's ACC title team, namely Darian Mensah. With all the hurdles Diaz and his staff had to go through this offseason, Duke is 4-0 and right back in the mix for a second straight ACC crown.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going back to last season, Duke has won its last eight games, and it seems like only a matter of time before it lands in the AP Top 25. If Diaz can keep this momentum rolling and Duke makes a push at the ACC crown after everything it dealt with this offseason, Diaz will have a real argument to win AP Coach of the Year.