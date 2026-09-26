Duke Football Demolishes William & Mary: Key Takeaways

The Duke Blue Devils will head into their bye week at 4-0 following their dominant victory over William & Mary Tribe, 62-7.

It was your typical FBS vs. FCS demolition, where Duke's offense placed a key emphasis on the passing game while star running back Nate Sheppard had a quieter game. Many young players shined on both sides of the ball throughout the contest. With the Blue Devils getting a much-needed bye week ahead of ACC competition, here are my biggest takeaways from Saturday's win at Wallace Wade.

A Look at Walker Eget and Dan Mahan

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks to pass during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils got some good looks at their top-two quarterbacks in Walker Eget and Dan Mahan, as offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer made a point of expanding the passing game after weeks of leaning on Sheppard. Eget went 16-of-22 attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while Mahan went 6-of-7 for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

It was impressive to watch Duke's passing game in action, and this area is key to their ability to be a threat outside of their superstar tailback. Eget is the now, showcasing legitimate arm talent, while Mahan is the clear future who should give Blue Devils fans excitement for 2026, assuming Sheppard sticks around.

Key Defensive Flaw Emerges

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One trend that continued Saturday and concerns me is the explosive plays Duke's defense has allowed in each game. Against Tribe freshman wide receiver Khylil Johnson, the Blue Devils allowed a 63-yard catch-and-run play and a one-handed catch downfield later in the first half.

This has become an issue for Duke, especially when they play some explosive offenses later in their schedule. They have gotten away with it for the last few weeks, though it nearly cost them against Illinois. Coming off the bye week, this must be a key area to watch for improvement.

Duke's Chances in ACC Are Increasing

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) celebrates a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter and celebrates with running back Nate Sheppard (20) and wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cal losing to Clemson and Louisville being upset by Wake Forest, the Blue Devils are back in the thick of ACC Championship competition alongside Miami, SMU, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and Virginia, just to name a handful of programs still in the running.

What Saturday showed is that the ACC outside of the Hurricanes is wide open, and the defending conference champions are in the thick of things. Coming off the bye, Duke has a chance to be 6-0 when they travel to Charlottesville late next month. Before you know it, this program could be well inside the AP Top 25.

Young Players Continue To Shine

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) breaks away from William & Mary Tribe linebacker Kyle Reviello (44) during a punt return in the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several of Duke's youths shone against William & Mary. Mahan was one, and Duke faithful should be giddy about this, but the redshirt freshmen wide receivers Kavon Simmons and Jaivon Solomon caught a touchdown pass each. True freshman wideout Brody Keefe hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab from Mahan, illuminating the depth of the Blue Devils on the perimeter. Fellow rookie running back CJ Givers ran for his first career score with a 28-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, former 4-star linebacker Bradley Gompers led the team in solo tackles (4) and sacks (2), while standout safety Andrew Pellicciotta broke up a pass and made some impressive punt returns. Head coach Manny Diaz landed so many standout talents from the 2025 recruiting class, which is already shaping the program's future, as they showed glimpses of their potential on Saturday at Brooks Field.