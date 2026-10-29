3 Things Duke’s Defense Must Do To Beat Boston College

The Duke Blue Devils are back at Wallace Wade Stadium this Saturday to host the red-hot Boston College Eagles.

After a close yet important victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, the Blue Devils are looking to ride on the back of their run game and defense to victory. If head coach Manny Diaz and his team are to pull off another big win, they'll need their defense to rise to the occasion. Here are three things Duke's defense must do to beat Boston College.

Quarterback Containment

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) runs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston College will run the football at will, averaging roughly 181 yards per game, much of it coming from quarterback Mason McKenzie , who has rushed for 614 yards and five touchdowns this season. This means that mesh point discipline and containment are going to be absolute priorities on Saturday.

Duke must be disciplined with reading the mesh point, and if McKenzie does hand the ball off, it will be to Bo MacCormack III, who replaces standout rusher Evan Dickens (season-ending knee injury). Boston College will run variations of keepers, counters, power, trap, veer, and option, which means pursuit angles at all three levels must be stern. I wouldn't expect urgency in pass rushes as the defensive front will likely be in containment against McKenzie.

Generate Turnovers

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Patrick Smith-Young (2) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While McKenzie has had success on the ground, throwing the ball is an issue. He has thrown seven interceptions to eight touchdowns this fall, and Duke's passing defense has been a strength throughout the season, with defenders who know how to get their hands on the ball at the catch point.

Duke will likely play plenty of zone variations, which could put McKenzie into conflicts pre-snap. The Blue Devils have linebackers who can cover ground and space quickly, with defensive backs who can lurk and attack the football. This could be a day when this team finally takes the ball away in the air.

Let Your Best Players Tee Off

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a game where I think the Blue Devils' standout defenders shine. They're all due for good afternoons against the Eagles.

Edge rusher Tyshon Reed Jr. had a big day against Virginia and could continue his momentum against Boston College, and I think this could finally be the weekend we see a strong performance from talented sophomore Bryce Davis.

On the backend, linebacker Luke Mergott has a way of creating significant plays for the defense, so look out for him to flash in coverage. I'm excited to see what Patrick Smith-Young could do again this weekend after a great game against the Cavaliers. When your impact defenders make plays, the path to success widens drastically.