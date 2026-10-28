Blue Devils Old-School Approach Continues To Be Highlight of 2026 Season

It's been a funky season for the Duke Blue Devils.

The offseason is where the conversation should start, as the Blue Devils lost key talents to the transfer portal and the NFL, while landing important figures in the portal. This season, Duke has seen star running back Nate Sheppard enter the Doak Walker Award and Heisman Trophy conversations with an outstanding season, while defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke and head coach Manny Diaz have built a standout Blue Devils defense.

It is that defense that has kept Duke in games this season, helping them in comebacks, making the stops they need, and shutting down explosive offenses that would've torn them apart last season. Running the ball and great defense are winning the day.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard's Year

Nate Sheppard is one of the best talents the Blue Devils have had in quite some time. His rushing production has dipped in recent weeks, but his effectiveness as a pass-catcher and thrower (see: game-winning touchdown pass vs. Virginia) has made him a complete tailback and offensive weapon for the Blue Devils.

Sheppard is a major reason Duke is 5-2 and came close to being 7-0 in some cases. What's great is that he has a dependable No. 2 rusher in CJ Campbell, who offers explosiveness, elusiveness in the open field, and the burst to win the edge and generate 10-plus-yard runs.

The passing game has gotten by and flashed numerous times, though it is finding consistency. Duke has played with an old-school mindset with the run game and Sheppard, playing with heavier packages, whether it be 13, 21, or 22 personnel, with more blockers and physicality up front to generate movement for Sheppard to navigate through. This should get them as far as they want .

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety Patrick Smith-Young (2) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense is Feasting

What will also get them as far as they want is their defense. While injuries have been an issue in recent weeks, they continue to showcase ample depth without any drop-off in play. Patke's defense is Top-20 in points allowed (16.0), Top-30 in rushing yards per game allowed (107.1), and Top-25 in total yards allowed per game (301.3).

All of this is thanks to a two-deep linebacker room, stout edges in Bryce Davis and Tyshon Reed, and a secondary littered with transfers who are playing swell football against both the run and pass. Kyon Loud and Dylan Flowers have been an excellent cornerback duo, with defensive back Patrick Smith-Young being the defensive hero of last week's contest.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you have these two units succeeding at a high level, you can win a good number of games in the ACC. Consistency is an issue for Duke on both sides of the ball, which needs to be resolved ahead of some tough opponents next month. Yet, running the ball and playing excellent defense remains a potent formula for victories in 2026.