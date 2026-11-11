4 Instant Observations From Duke Basketball's Champions Classic Loss to MSU

The Blue Devils grew up a bit tonight.

No. 2 Duke fell to No. 5 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night, 79-73 . Here are a few quick observations from the defeat.

Duke Has Room To Grow

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to his team against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At times in the preseason, and really through the first two games of the regular season, Duke looked like an absolute juggernaut. It's still obviously one of the best teams in college basketball, but we learned tonight that the Blue Devils have some room to grow on both sides of the ball.

Michigan State was fantastic defensively, and turning the ball over is a clear issue for the Blue Devils. Now, it's November; every team has things to improve. However, this early test for Jon Scheyer's squad showed this team is still figuring everything out as a group. Duke is still elite, but it can still get a lot better on both ends of the court.

Transition Defense Will Need To Be High-Level

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) lays the ball in over Coastal Carolina Chanticleers center Caleb Middleton (10)during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is such a monster to deal with in the half-court defensively, so most great teams they play this season will try to get out and run whenever they can to keep the Blue Devils from getting set. Michigan State didn't just get out in transition off every Duke miss it could, but it capitalized on those opportunities. With guys like Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr, the Spartans are a fantastic unit in transition offense.

Kansas did a pretty good job of it in the preseason as well. When teams can get out in transition and beat the Blue Devils' defense down the floor, they are going to take advantage. Duke's transition defense will need to operate at a really high level if it's going to be the best defensive team in college basketball, because they will probably face that a lot.

Taking Care of the Basketball

Really the only glaring issue for the Blue Devils in the early part of the season has been turnovers. Duke turned the ball over 28 times in its first two games, and those woes were still present against Sparty, and they took full advantage.

10 of Michigan State's first 11 points of the night came off Duke's five turnovers. In the first half, the Spartans notched 13 points off nine Blue Devil turnovers. Credit to Michigan State's absolutely stellar defense all night long; it capitalized on most of Duke's mistakes. Still, taking care of the basketball remains an issue for Scheyer and Co.

Offensive Glass and Foul Line Will Be Keys

When Duke struggled to find an offensive rhythm, or really any sort of high-percentage looks, the offensive glass and free-throw opportunities kept the Blue Devils in it. As we've discussed ad nauseam, Duke is one of the biggest teams in the country and will have an advantage on the glass in most games.