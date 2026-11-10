Illinois vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 10

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini have one of the best offenses in the country to start the 2026-27 season, and they’re favored on the road against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech is the No. 16 team in the country, knocking off Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman to open the season. The Red Raiders are going to be in the mix to win the Big 12 this season, and they could take a late-season leap once star forward JT Toppin (torn ACL) is able to return to action.

He won’t play in this matchup and likely won’t return until some time during conference play, but that will give this team a massive scoring boost.

Still, Texas Tech is in a tough spot against Brad Underwood’s Illinois program that has the No. 1 offense in the country – per KenPom – and six players averaging at least 12.0 points per game.

Illinois is led by senior Andrej Stojakovic (22.5 points per game) and freshman Quentin Coleman (16.0 points per game) so far this season. Illinois has wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn, so this is by far the toughest test for the team this season.

Even with Keaton Wagler (the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft) no longer with the program, Illinois is a clear title contender in the 2026-27 season.

Can it pick up a statement win on the road on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten vs. Big 12 clash on Nov. 10.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois -1.5 (-112)

Texas Tech +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Illinois: -135

Texas Tech: +114

Total

161.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Illinois vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Illinois record: 2-0

Texas Tech record: 2-0

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Key Player to Watch

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Guard, Texas Tech

Senior Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn began his career at Illinois, playing two seasons for Brad Underwood before he transferred to UNLV and averaged 20.7 points per game in the 2025-26 season.

Gibbs-Lawhorn now has a bit of a revenge game against the Fighting Illini, and he’s off to a strong start for the Red Raiders this season, leading them in scoring (15.0 points per game) while also putting up 3.0 assist, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per night.

The senior guard has a ton of experience (100 games, 39 starts) and he shot 41.4 percent from 3 on 7.0 attempts per game last season. After a 2-for-8 night in the Red Raiders’ season opener, Gibbs-Lawhorn had a cool 25 to beat Bethune-Cookman his last time out.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

This is going to be an interesting game from a pace perspective, as Illinois is 43rd in the country in adjusted tempo while the Red Raiders are 315th.

There’s no doubt that Texas Tech is going to want to slow this game down to keep the high-flying Illinois offense in check, but that’s easier said than done. Illinois is shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3 this season, scoring 120 and 112 points in its first two games.

The Red Raiders have yet to crack 80 points in a game and are shooting just 43.8 percent from the field and under 30 percent from 3.

Texas Tech is a much better opponent than the Illini have faced so far, but I’m worried it lacks the offensive firepower to win this game if Illinois gets hot from beyond the arc.

Plus, Underwood’s group actually ranks ahead of Texas Tech in adjusted defensive efficiency (20th vs. 24th) through the first week of the season.

I’ll take Illinois to win on the road in this early-season test for both of these top-25 teams.

Pick: Illinois Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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