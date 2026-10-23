5 Key Duke Football Players To Watch Against UVA

On Friday night, the Duke Blue Devils travel to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers for the third time in a calendar year as the two programs face off in an ACC Championship rematch.

Both teams will play with urgency after recent struggles, which makes this game a defining moment of the season for either program. They'll need their best players to perform in this matchup, while Duke will look to overcome injuries to key starters on both sides of the ball. Here are the five players I'm watching for the Blue Devils this week against the Cavaliers.

Patrick Smith-Young, Safety

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With standout safety Andrew Pellicciotta already ruled out for Friday night, transfer Patrick Smith-Young must pick up the tab for the Blue Devils at free safety. The former North Texas standout is more than capable of performing his duties as a deep zone defender, and he did an admirable job in relief last week against North Carolina. Look for Smith-Young to be around the football, whether it be on the ground or in the air, thanks to his short-area burst and range.

Bradley Smith, Offensive Lineman

Veteran center Matt Craycraft will miss another week due to injury, as right guard Bradley Smith holds the fort down at center. The redshirt sophomore allowed two pressures last week, according to Pro Football Focus , but he did an impressive job of keeping quarterback Walker Eget as clean as possible. Look for him to do the same this week against Virginia's defensive front.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Gavin Harris (8) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Mergott, Linebacker

If there is a game for Mergott to look like a star, it has to be this one. The Blue Devils need to get back on track, as Mergott's play in recent weeks hasn't been stellar, putting them in a tough spot against a Cavaliers offense that will look to establish the run game early and often. The redshirt junior must have a strong performance if Duke is to slow down Virginia's offense entirely.

Jared Richardson, Wide Receiver

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) reacts to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The flashes have been there for the former Penn transfer. His size, catch radius, and ball skills have been on display plenty of times in recent weeks, and there is no reason why a former 1,000-yard pass-catcher can't have a strong day. He'll have to do so against the third-best passing defense in the ACC. Let's see if this is the game where Richardson's acquisition becomes worthwhile.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Yes, Sheppard has been featured often on these lists, but for good reason. The superstar sophomore didn't look like himself at times in the last two weeks due to an injury, but he is off the injury report this week against Virginia, which is allowing 152 rushing yards per game this season. If there is a time for Duke's star to have a monster day on the ground as he did in the opening week of the season, Friday night could be that opportunity.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect