ACC Title Rematch Could Make Or Break Duke Football Season

11 months ago, the ACC was flipped on its head as the Duke Blue Devils shocked the world, winning the conference championship outright for the first time in over 60 years in a thrilling overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. The victory changed how the program was viewed and the expectations that have now come with being the reigning league champions.

A lot has changed in the last year since that memorable night in Charlotte. Key starters have either transferred or gone to the NFL, while new faces are scattered across the Blue Devils roster. The main cog remains head coach Manny Diaz , as Duke started the season 4-0, before two rough losses back-to-back left the team reeling.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday Night Marks Crisis Point For Duke, Virginia

Call it an infliction or crisis point: the Blue Devils and Cavaliers square off in a battle on Friday night to save their versions of the season. This game could make or break Duke's season and how they attack the remainder of the schedule.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils players celebrate after winning the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say that Duke shouldn't be in this position—rather, remain undefeated, possibly ranked inside the Top-25 with arch football rival, Wake Forest, while star running back Nate Sheppard makes his sterling case for the Doak Walker Award or as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Instead, slow starts in the first half, unnecessary penalties, and a lack of execution in key moments on either side of the ball have begun to eat at the Blue Devils. They're now at 4-2 with no margin for error and have a losing record to begin conference play.

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia's hot start is now in the rearview mirror, sitting at 4-3 and 2-2 in ACC competition, with injuries that have battered their secondary and lackluster performances from quarterback Beau Pribula leading to questions about making a switch. The Cavaliers are far from the team that won 11 games and came up just short of a historic ACC title of their own.

ACC Championship Rematch is Critical Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), quarterback Darian Mensah (10), and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Friday night's championship rematch in Charlottesville, the Blue Devils have a critical match. It is not the Cavaliers but themselves. They are in this position because they have not performed to current expectations and have not played well for the last 14 days. They must come out swinging early and often against Virginia to keep any hopes of returning to Charlotte alive.

Diaz's team is capable of winning every game they play with the exception of the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes, a game circled for obvious reasons. A win this weekend bolsters confidence, with matchups against Boston College and NC State ahead. However, the job must get done against Virginia.