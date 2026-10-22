3 Virginia Players To Monitor for Duke Football's Friday Road Date

The Duke Blue Devils are looking for a bounce-back performance after dropping two straight games against North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Now at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in ACC play, the Blue Devils have put themselves in a tough spot, needing a win to get back on the right track, but needing it against Virginia in Charlottesville.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoos have been up and down so far this season, currently 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. Virginia is coming off a 23-13 road loss at SMU. Like the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets, Virginia is a team Duke can beat. However, it has to execute down the stretch and generate consistent offense.

Ahead of the Blue Devils' second league road game in three weeks, here are three Virginia players to monitor for Friday night.

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Beau Pribula

Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula has shown flashes this season, but has really struggled over his last few games. In 2026, Pribula has thrown for 1,211 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception, completing 65.4% of his passes. However, over UVA's last three games, the York, PA native has tallied just 418 passing yards (139.3 per game) and two touchdowns. In a 38-7 loss to Florida State on Oct. 3, Pribula was sacked an astounding 10 times.

The Cavaliers have allowed the most sacks of any team in the ACC this season (21). This is another great opportunity for the Blue Devils' defensive line to impose their will and make a major impact.

Oct 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Terrell Wilfong (88) attempts to catch a touchdown pass as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jacobie Henderson (10) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Jacobie Henderson

Jacobie Henderson has been one of the Hoos' most productive defensive players this season. He currently leads the team in total tackles (38), ranks fifth in the ACC in passes defended (5), and has notched a forced fumble.

Virginia is surrendering the third-fewest passing yards per game of any team in the ACC (174.6). Duke's passing attack needs to take a step forward from what it's been so far this year, and Henderson is one of the top players in an effective UVA secondary.

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White (16) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Matthew Fobbs-White

Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White has been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, tallying 12 total tackles and a sack over the Cavaliers' last two games. His four sacks on the year lead Virginia.

The Blue Devils' offensive line has only given up two sacks this season, and Walker Eget has to produce after a lackluster outing against UNC. Fobbs-White is an impact player to keep an eye on.