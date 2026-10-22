3 Virginia Players To Monitor for Duke Football's Friday Road Date
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils are looking for a bounce-back performance after dropping two straight games against North Carolina and Georgia Tech.
Now at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in ACC play, the Blue Devils have put themselves in a tough spot, needing a win to get back on the right track, but needing it against Virginia in Charlottesville.
The Hoos have been up and down so far this season, currently 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the league. Virginia is coming off a 23-13 road loss at SMU. Like the Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets, Virginia is a team Duke can beat. However, it has to execute down the stretch and generate consistent offense.
Ahead of the Blue Devils' second league road game in three weeks, here are three Virginia players to monitor for Friday night.
QB Beau Pribula
Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula has shown flashes this season, but has really struggled over his last few games. In 2026, Pribula has thrown for 1,211 yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception, completing 65.4% of his passes. However, over UVA's last three games, the York, PA native has tallied just 418 passing yards (139.3 per game) and two touchdowns. In a 38-7 loss to Florida State on Oct. 3, Pribula was sacked an astounding 10 times.
The Cavaliers have allowed the most sacks of any team in the ACC this season (21). This is another great opportunity for the Blue Devils' defensive line to impose their will and make a major impact.
CB Jacobie Henderson
Jacobie Henderson has been one of the Hoos' most productive defensive players this season. He currently leads the team in total tackles (38), ranks fifth in the ACC in passes defended (5), and has notched a forced fumble.
Virginia is surrendering the third-fewest passing yards per game of any team in the ACC (174.6). Duke's passing attack needs to take a step forward from what it's been so far this year, and Henderson is one of the top players in an effective UVA secondary.
DE Matthew Fobbs-White
Defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White has been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, tallying 12 total tackles and a sack over the Cavaliers' last two games. His four sacks on the year lead Virginia.
The Blue Devils' offensive line has only given up two sacks this season, and Walker Eget has to produce after a lackluster outing against UNC. Fobbs-White is an impact player to keep an eye on.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine