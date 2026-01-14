Duke Basketball Calls Attention to 'Brightest Lights, Biggest Stage'
Duke basketball ratings haven't skipped a beat in the Jon Scheyer era. And that includes this, his fourth season, as the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (15-1, 4-0 ACC) have performed quite well across a schedule packed with high-profile bouts, posting a 6-1 record against ranked-at-the-time opponents behind freshman power forward's Cameron Boozer consistent stardom, sophomore wing Isaiah Evan's 3-point shows, and the supporting cast's counted-on clutch efforts on both ends of the floor.
On Monday evening, as the Blue Devils were en route to California for a two-game road trip in the state, which tips off against the unranked Cal Golden Bears (13-4, 1-3 ACC) in Haas Pavilion at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network), the Duke basketball social media team reminded folks of "The Duke Effect" by posting the following hype-recap video with a "brightest lights, biggest stage" caption:
Per the graphic framing the video, Duke basketball attracted 1.928 billion viewing minutes from the start of its 2025-26 campaign through the end of December.
That mark and the TV viewership of 14.2 million put Scheyer's bunch on top in the country when it comes to which teams the public is tuning in to watch the most this season.
The next two on the list are the now-No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (13.4 million viewership, 1.692 billion minutes), who fell to Duke at home, 66-60, on Dec. 6, and the No. 14 UNC Tar Heels (12.4 million viewership, 1.52 billion minutes), who will host the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Feb. 7, before again facing their archrivals exactly one month later in Durham, both squads' regular-season finale.
After squaring off against the Golden Bears this week, the Blue Devils will stay put in the Golden State while having a few days to prepare for their road test versus the unranked Stanford Cardinal (13-4, 2-2 ACC) in Maples Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Duke then doesn't play again until welcoming the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-3 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 5:45 p.m. ET (The CW Network).
