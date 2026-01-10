Future Duke Basketball Talents Earn USA Roster Spots

Half of the four-deep 2026 Duke basketball recruiting class appears on the Americans' 2026 Nike Hoop Summit roster released by USA Basketball on Friday. The two projected one-and-done Blue Devils who made the cut are Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams.

The Nike Hoop Summit, pitting the USA squad against a 19-and-under World Team, will take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

It's possible a third prospect on the USA roster, Jordan Smith Jr., will become a Blue Devil.

Smith, a five-star checking in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has the Duke basketball program in his top six, along with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgetown Hoyas, Indiana Hoosiers, Syracuse Orange, and Kentucky Wildcats.

Eyeing a decision within the next couple of months but seemingly in no rush to wrap up his recruitment, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith has visited the Blue Devils a few times since landing on fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer's official wishlist roughly 18 months ago.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) dunks during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Principia Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Brandon Belcher/Special to the News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moreover, Smith attends what has become a Duke basketball pipeline in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.). In addition to producing a pair of recent Blue Devil backcourt talents in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels, the prep powerhouse has two of its former sensations on Scheyer & Co.'s current roster in sophomore shooting guard Darren Harris and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II.

Also set to suit up for the Americans at the showcase event is the No. 6-ranked player in the cycle, Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star small forward Bruce Branch III, who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer but recently mentioned the staff in Durham among those he's heard from often of late.

Duke Reigns Supreme in 2026 Recruiting Arena

At No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards, Cameron Williams is the highest-ranked prize in the top-ranked 2026 Blue Devil recruiting haul.

And Deron Rippey Jr. stacks up second in that bunch at No. 12 overall and No. 1 among point guards.

Duke's two signees who didn't land an invite to the Nike Hoops Summit are Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard (No. 13 overall, No. 5 at his position) and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer (No. 102 overall, No. 13 at his position).

Meanwhile, the World Team has yet to announce its roster.

