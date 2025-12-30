Duke Basketball Adds Another Five-Star to Next Season's Roster
In this story:
Duke basketball has been home to a couple of elite floor generals from New Jersey in Bobby Hurley and Kyrie Irving. Now, another is on the way, as Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Sharpshooting Recruit Schedules 'Dream School' Duke Visit
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, a tempo-pushing perimeter weapon enjoying top-shelf bounce and speed to pair with his advanced skillset, chose Duke over his other four finalists in the Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and NC State Wolfpack.
Up until earlier this month, when the Blue Devil coaches put the pedal to the metal in their pursuit, many national insiders viewed Will Wade and the NC State basketball staff as the frontrunner for Rippey's coveted services. Momentum swiftly shifted in Duke's favor, as predictions began to favor Scheyer & Co.'s blueblood recruiting power, and the rest is history.
Jon Scheyer Continues to Put Duke Basketball Recruiting on Top
Deron Rippey Jr., who visited the Blue Devils back in late October and attended the 2025-26 Duke squad's exhibition home win over the UCF Knights, currently stacks up at No. 12 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He joins a 2026 Duke basketball recruiting class that already featured three heralded early signees in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer (No. 102 overall ranking), Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard (No. 13), and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams (No. 4).
The Blue Devils' impressive collection ranked No. 5 overall in the country before Rippey pledged his allegiance to Duke. And the group now looks well on its way to giving Jon Scheyer his fourth top-ranked haul across his first five recruiting cycles as a head coach.
Duke basketball is still a top contender for another electrifying 2026 backcourt talent in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who appears to still be at least a month or so away from revealing his college choice.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD