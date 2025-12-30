Duke Basketball Adds Another Five-Star to Next Season's Roster

Duke basketball has been home to a couple of elite floor generals from New Jersey in Bobby Hurley and Kyrie Irving. Now, another is on the way, as Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Sharpshooting Recruit Schedules 'Dream School' Duke Visit

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, a tempo-pushing perimeter weapon enjoying top-shelf bounce and speed to pair with his advanced skillset, chose Duke over his other four finalists in the Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, and NC State Wolfpack.

Up until earlier this month, when the Blue Devil coaches put the pedal to the metal in their pursuit, many national insiders viewed Will Wade and the NC State basketball staff as the frontrunner for Rippey's coveted services. Momentum swiftly shifted in Duke's favor, as predictions began to favor Scheyer & Co.'s blueblood recruiting power, and the rest is history.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot performs during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Continues to Put Duke Basketball Recruiting on Top

Deron Rippey Jr., who visited the Blue Devils back in late October and attended the 2025-26 Duke squad's exhibition home win over the UCF Knights, currently stacks up at No. 12 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in New Jersey on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He joins a 2026 Duke basketball recruiting class that already featured three heralded early signees in IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer (No. 102 overall ranking), Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard (No. 13), and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams (No. 4).

Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer calls out to players during the first half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' impressive collection ranked No. 5 overall in the country before Rippey pledged his allegiance to Duke. And the group now looks well on its way to giving Jon Scheyer his fourth top-ranked haul across his first five recruiting cycles as a head coach.

Duke basketball is still a top contender for another electrifying 2026 backcourt talent in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who appears to still be at least a month or so away from revealing his college choice.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.