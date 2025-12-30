Sharpshooting Recruit Schedules 'Dream School' Duke Basketball Visit

Silky prospect Trevor Manhertz, who shined for Green Level High School in Cary, N.C., before transferring to prep power Christ School on the outskirts of Asheville over the summer and reclassifying from 2026 to 2027, will be in Durham this week to check out the Duke basketball program in person.

ALSO READ: Duke Product Returns to Blue Devil Practice Court

Per a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday evening, Manhertz is first touring the Louisville Cardinals' facilities before heading to Tobacco Road on Wednesday for his official visit with fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the staff. The 6-foot-8 wing's scheduled trip coincides with the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' ACC opener, as Duke (11-1) is getting ready to host the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

While Trevor Manhertz hasn't reported an offer from Duke yet, it's worth noting that neither has any other player in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Manhertz landed on Louisville's official wishlist last week. The addition of that new suitor, pushing his total to over a half dozen, came roughly a month after the budding standout visited the Indiana Hoosiers and picked up an offer from the staff there.

A four-star in the eyes of most major recruiting outlets, Manhertz currently stacks up at No. 90 overall, No. 25 among small forwards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"It was Duke when I was growing up," Manhertz said about his "dream school" during his recent chat with Pro Insight.

We recently spoke with ‘27 Trevor Manhertz at @madehoops ‘Main Event” and talked about his 🏀 journey, decision to transfer to @greeniesports, what he’s most focused on developing in his game, the latest with his recruitment, athletes in his family, and more (sound 🔊 on). pic.twitter.com/PuzdxfoiCh — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) December 26, 2025

Presumably, the new interest out of Durham stems from Jon Scheyer & Co. pulling up to this week's John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, where Manhertz and his Christ School Greenies (10-3) emerged victorious in the Rudy Watson Bracket.

At the moment, the Duke basketball recruiters' primary focus remains on completing what is already an impressive 2026 haul, featuring two five-stars, along with one four-star, and ranking No. 5 in the country.

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

One of the blueblood's top remaining targets, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., is set to announce his decision on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.