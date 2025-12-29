Duke Basketball Alum Returns to Blue Devil Practice Court

According to former Duke basketball center Ryan Young's LinkedIn page, the 26-year-old from Stewartsville, N.J., is still working as a senior associate for the Boston Consulting Group in Durham, N.C.

Evidently, though, Young's work schedule allows plenty of time for him to hang out around the current batch of Blue Devils. Not only has the 2023-24 captain been a frequent patron at the program's home games since earning his MBA from the university's Fuqua School of Business, but as teased in the following post from the official Duke basketball social media account on Monday afternoon, he's also pitching in with the 2025-26 team's practice efforts.

Ryan Young, donning practice gear in the above picture but with a red shirt to confirm he's not on the actual roster, exhausted his eligibility on the college level two years ago.

Following three campaigns suiting up for former Duke basketball guard Chris Collins' Northwestern Wildcats, the 6-foot-10 big man transferred and spent two seasons as a Blue Devil graduate talent, beloved in the eyes of the program's famed Cameron Crazies student section. His time in Durham coincided with the first two years of Jon Scheyer's reign.

Appearing in 72 games across his Duke basketball career, Ryan Young averaged 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 14.7 minutes per outing, primarily in a reserve role.

Scheyer and his No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) are getting ready for the first ACC bout, as Duke welcomes the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4, 0-0 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

Duke hasn't played a game since suffering an 82-81 loss to the now-No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.

After hosting the Yellow Jackets, the potent Blue Devils will hit the road to square off against the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 0-0 ACC) at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS) before facing an away battle versus the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (10-2, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

