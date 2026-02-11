Duke Basketball Rediscovers Some Swagger in Win at Pitt

Duke basketball asserted its dominance in the second half of its road outing against the unranked Pitt Panthers (9-16, 2-10 ACC) on Tuesday night, as the No. 4 Blue Devils improved to 22-2 overall and 11-1 in conference via their 70-54 victory.

Blue Devil sophomore big man Patrick Ngongba sat out of the contest due to a left wrist injury he sustained during Duke's 71-68 road loss to the now-No. 11 UNC Tar Heels on Saturday night.

After getting off to a slow start in the first half at the Petersen Events Center, the Blue Devils entered the break on a 7-0 run and with a 35-29 lead in tow. Freshman power forward Cameron Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils across the first 20 minutes of action with his eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Duke Basketball Ramps Up Winning Ways in Second Half at Pitt

Sophomore reserve guard Darren Harris earned a starting nod for Duke in the second half after knocking down a three, only his second make from deep in ACC play this season, late in the first half. He then tallied the first score out of the break with a confident driving layup in transition, and Cameron Boozer splashed in a shot from downtown just 40 seconds later to push the Blue Devils' advantage to 40-29.

That bucket extended Duke's scoring run to 12-0. Pitt answered with a quick 5-0 spurt of its own, but the Blue Devils then proceeded to assert their prowess the rest of the way, thanks in part to sophomore guard Isaiah Evans heating up beyond the arc after beginning the second half on the bench.

Three Duke talents recorded double-digit points against the Panthers: Isaiah Evans (21 points, 5-for-6 shooting from deep), Cameron Boozer (17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, 13th double-double), and junior guard Caleb Foster (14 points, eight boards, five dimes).

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will now prepare the Blue Devils for a highly anticipated home battle against the No. 20 Clemson Tigers (20-4, 10-1 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN). They'll then remain in Durham and gear up to host the unranked Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

