Cameron Boozer Wallops Fighting Irish in Duke Basketball Victory

Duke basketball led from start to finish and in impressive fashion throughout its 100-56 drubbing of the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-16, 3-12 ACC) in Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday night. In other words, the new-No. 1 Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) showed no sign of a letdown in their first outing since Saturday night's thrilling 68-63 win over the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in Washington, D.C.

Fifteen minutes into the contest in South Bend, Ind., Duke basketball rookie power forward and potential top 2025 NBA Draft pick Cameron Boozer had already tallied 14 points, matching Notre Dame's total as a team at the time.

Boozer just barely fell short of outscoring the Fighting Irish in the first half, as his 20 points powered the Blue Devils to a staggering 54-22 halftime lead. But in fairness to the mere 18-year-old, who added nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the first half and without committing a single foul or turnover, he went to the bench with 90 seconds to play ahead of the break and saw only 15 minutes of action in the half; Notre Dame had the benefit of playing the full 20 minutes as a team.

Glorified Duke Basketball Practice in Second Half

Five minutes into the second half, Duke had extended its lead, enjoying a lopsided 66-32 advantage at that juncture. And it became abundantly clear — if not long, long before then — that the visiting squad's deep reserves would receive a significant dose of playing time down the stretch.

Sophomore guard Darren Harris, who is typically part of Duke's nine-man rotation yet never came off the bench in the victory over Michigan, was among the players who benefited from the opportunity to spend more time on the floor than usual, finishing with a career-high 16 points. He shot 4-for-9 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and 6-for-6 at the foul line, also contributing two rebounds, one assist, and two steals across his 17 minutes.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer, who checked out for the last time with just under 13 minutes to play, ended up with 24 points, 13 boards, two dimes, three takeaways, zero fouls, and zero turnovers in his 24 minutes on the court.

Four more Blue Devils recorded double-digit points against the Fighting Irish: junior guard Caleb Foster (13 points, two rebounds, three assists), sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (13 points, three rebounds, two assists), freshman guard Cayden Boozer (10 points, three rebounds, four assists), and sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (10 points, three rebounds, three assists).

Jon Scheyer and his consistently improving Blue Devils will now return to Durham and prepare for a highly anticipated home showdown against the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).

