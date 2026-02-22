Duke Basketball Outmuscles Mighty Michigan in Nation's Capital

On Saturday night, in what might have been a preview of the national title game, Duke basketball notched its 11th all-time win against a No. 1-ranked opponent. The No. 3 Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) competed at full throttle for 40 minutes to capture a 68-63 victory over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The first half was a back-and-forth fight, as there were 13 lead changes. Duke, which enjoyed an 18-14 rebounding advantage against the powerful Wolverines and saw five Blue Devils score four points or more across the first 20 minutes of action, ended the half on a 6-0 run to secure a 35-33 at the break.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg accounted for almost half of his team's points in the first half. Meanwhile, Duke basketball freshman power forward Cameron Boozer led all Blue Devils with his nine points heading into the locker room, adding three rebounds and four assists while committing zero turnovers and only one foul.

High-Level Duke Basketball Performance in Second Half

Duke scored the first three points of the second half, extending its run to 9-0 and seizing what was then its biggest lead of the night at 38-33.

Michigan never again caught up to the Blue Devils. No, Duke's aggressive playmaking and consistent energy just proved a bit too much for the Wolverines to counter the rest of the way.

Four Blue Devils, all part of a starting lineup that improved to 16-1 this season, finished with double-digit points versus Michigan: Cameron Boozer (18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks), sophomore guard Isaiah Evans (14 points, two rebounds, 2-for-9 from three), junior guard Caleb Foster (12 points, four rebounds, four assists), and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (11 points, six boards, one steal, two blocks).

Next up on the Duke basketball slate is a road trip to South Bend, Ind., to take on Notre Dame. The Blue Devils, now riding a four-game winning streak since suffering a 71-68 road loss to the archrival UNC Tar Heels two weeks ago, and unranked Fighting Irish (12-15, 3-11 ACC) battle in Purcell Pavilion at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

