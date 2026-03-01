Duke Basketball Champ Nolan Smith Thriving as Coach in Tennessee

Fourth-year Duke basketball leader Jon Scheyer isn't the only 2009-10 Blue Devil national champion currently enjoying immense success as a college hoops head coach. No, Scheyer's former three-year teammate in Durham, Nolan Smith, is confidently checking off goals in just his first season at the helm of the Tennessee State Tigers.

On Saturday afternoon, after Scheyer's No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) notched an impressive 77-51 home win over the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (25-4, 13-3 ACC) to secure the No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament, Smith's Tigers (21-9, 15-5 OVC) recorded a statement 67-42 road victory over the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (21-10, 13-7 OVC) to become co-champions of the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since 1995.

Moreover, Tennessee State's 21 wins this season mark its most in a season since 1958-59. And the 15 conference victories are two more than the program's previous high.

The Tigers, who won seven of their final eight regular season outings, also secured the No. 1 seed for the OVC Tournament by defeating the Skyhawks. In turn, they received a double bye to advance to the semifinals at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on Friday night.

So, Tennessee State just needs to win two more games to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Tigers haven't played in the Big Dance since their last invite back in 1994.

Indeed, punching a March Madness ticket at Tennessee State would be quite a feat for Nolan Smith, particularly in light of this being the 37-year-old Upper Marlboro, Md., native's first year on the job.

Before becoming the head coach of the Tigers in July, Smith spent one season on the Memphis Tigers staff after spending two campaigns as an assistant with the Louisville Cardinals. The 2010-11 ACC Player of the Year previously served on the Duke basketball staff in various roles under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski for six years (2016-22).

A former No. 21 overall NBA Draft pick, Smith suited up in two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers before finishing his playing career with stints in the G League and overseas.

