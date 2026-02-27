Jon Scheyer Reveals All-Time Duke Basketball Starting Lineup

Years from now, perhaps Jon Scheyer will include the likes of Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer in an all-time starting five from his time at the helm of the Duke basketball program. For now, though, the fourth-year head coach favors players from decades ago, as the five he named this week suited up for the Blue Devils under his predecessor in now-retired Hall of Famer and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski.

In fact, in coming up with that group on the spot during his chat with college hoops gurus Seth Davis and Andy Katz on The Hoops HQ Show, the 38-year-old Scheyer went with Duke basketball legends from decades ago. And each of them starred in Durham before Scheyer, who was not allowed to include himself on the list, arrived for his 2006-07 freshman campaign.

Jon Scheyer's Handful of Historic Duke Basketball Winners and Bucket-Getters

Starting in the paint, Scheyer decided on the most decorated choice in 1988-92 Blue Devil sensation and back-to-back national champion Christian Laettner.

"Everything is wrong about this answer because you have to try to compare Christian Laettner's career to anybody, it doesn't compare...with the different eras," Scheyer explained to Davis and Katz. "But obviously with Christian, you're not gonna have the greatest winner in the history of the tournament not on there."

At the four-spot, Scheyer selected 2000-01 Duke basketball national champion Shane Battier, a three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year who garnered the Naismith Award hardware as a senior.

One of Laettner's teammates in the back-to-back title campaigns, two-time consensus All-American Grant Hill, is Scheyer's choice at small forward.

As for the backcourt, Scheyer picked the program's all-time scoring leader in legendary 2002-06 college basketball sharpshooter JJ Redick (2,769 career points) paired with one of Coach K's first premier recruits, 1982-86 Blue Devil phenom Johnny Dawkins, who trails only Redick in career points at Duke (2,556).

"None of us are here without Johnny Dawkins," Scheyer commented.

Christian Laettner. Shane Battier. Grant Hill. JJ Redick. Johnny Dawkins.

"Not a bad five," Davis said. "Not a bad five. Even Seth Davis and Andy Katz couldn't screw that up."

