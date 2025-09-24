SI

Eagles Place Former First-Round Pick Nolan Smith on IR With Triceps Injury

Philly will be without the defensive end for a minimum of four games.

Nolan Smith reaggravated a triceps injury.
/ Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Eagles made a handful of roster moves ahead of this Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including placing defensive end Nolan Smith on injured reserve.

Smith, Philadelphia's first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had surgery to repair a triceps injury last February following Philly's Super Bowl LIX win and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, tweaked it in last Sunday's victory over the Rams.

Schefter added that Smith is expected to be sidelined through the Eagles' Week 9 bye and could return for their Monday Night Football contest against the Packers on Nov. 10.

Through three games this season, Smith has tallied 10 total tackles and a forced fumble. Over 16 regular-season appearances and 10 starts in 2024, he notched career-highs in tackles (42), sacks (6.5), and tackles for loss (8), while also leading the Eagles in postseason sacks with four.

Philly will try to keep their undefeated streak alive—sans Smith—this Sunday as they head to Tampa Bay to take on the also-3-0 Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

