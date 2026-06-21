Duke Basketball Contacts Son of Former NBA Guard Mardy Collins

Back in early January, former Temple Owls star and four-year NBA player Mardy Collins listed the Duke basketball program among those he had been talking with in regard to his son, The Tatnall School (Del.) forward Mason Collins. And now that the open contact period has been in effect almost a week for 2028 prospects, it appears the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star is on the list of those that Jon Scheyer's Blue Devil recruiting team has contacted.

On Sunday, Collins told Recruits Zone's Blake Smith that he has heard from Duke in the past week, along with coaches from Houston, UConn, UNC, NC State, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, BYU, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Virginia, Clemson, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Providence, and more.

INFO: Top-10 2028 prospect Mason Collins tells me he’s heard from these schools since the contact period began:



Houston

UConn

Duke

UNC

NC St

Miami

Florida St

Bama

BYU

Cuse

Notre Dame

GTown

Virginia

Clemson

VNova

Vanderbilt

UGA

S. Carolina

Virginia

Providence

+ more pic.twitter.com/da56kJrI4j — Recruits Zone (Blake Smith) (@recruitszone) June 21, 2026

As things stand, Mason Collins has reported only a handful of full-fledged offers in his recruitment. But chances are that group of suitors will soon expand, as the versatile talent currently ranks No. 7 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Delaware on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

Expert's Assessment of Potential Duke Basketball Target Mason Collins

After checking out elite prospects during the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp at the Indiana Pacers Athletic Center back in early April, 247Sports national recruiting insider Eric Bossi named Mason Collins as one of the "eye-catchers" in action from the 2028 class.

"Mason Collins is a sound wing who has good size, plays a mature game and gets a lot done," Bossi noted in his scouting report on Collins. "We like that he can be trusted to make good decisions in transition with the ball in his hands and that he doesn't over dribble in half court settings. He's got some post-up game, hits the glass and always gives you a solid, all-around effort."

For now, fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have yet to extend any offers in the 2028 recruiting arena. However, given the longtime interest in Mason Collins and his top-shelf ranking, it wouldn't be a surprise if he soon becomes one of the blueblood program's first official targets in the cycle.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils, boasting a top-two recruiting haul in each of the five cycles that Scheyer has been calling the shots in Durham, have offers out to only two 2027 recruits: Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star forward Kager Knueppel and Southeastern Prep School (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.