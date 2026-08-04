Elite Duke Basketball 2028 Target Reclassifies Into 2027

Major recruiting news has been released about one of the top players in all of high school basketball, and it could have a huge effect on the Duke basketball program.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have shown interest in a few prospects out of the 2028 recruiting class, but the group's top overall player is now on the move.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 2028 Prospect AJ Williams Reclassifying Into 2027 Recruiting Class

AJ Williams, the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, has reclassified into 2027. The Blue Devils have shown continued interest in the 6'8" wing. Williams is now rated as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

"I put in the hard work, and felt ready to accelerate the process," Williams told ESPN. "I saw this summer, when I moved up to 17U, that I was ready to play with the 2027's and was one of the best in their class too."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams moved up to 17U after the spring sessions on the Nike EYBL Circuit, competing with Team CP3 at Peach Jam. The 5-star prospect put on a show throughout Peach Jam, averaging 23 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 44.4% shooting from the field (16.2 attempts per game) and 34.6% shooting from three-point range (5.2 attempts per game) across five appearances.

Williams is currently considering nine programs, according to ESPN: Duke, North Carolina, Auburn, BYU, UConn, Georgia, Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State. He picked up an offer from the Blue Devils in late June, but an official visit has yet to be scheduled.

Williams is eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outlook for Duke in 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Classes

Williams now joins a list of 2027 recruits offered by Duke, including 5-star recruits Beckham Black , Adan Diggs , and Lewis Uvwo. High-rising wing Kager Knueppel is the Blue Devils' lone commit in the class as of now.

In the 2028 recruiting class, Scheyer and Co. have offered 5-star recruits Colton Hiller and Yann Kamagate. Hiller has been connected to Duke for a while now, and Kamagate is the new No. 1 recruit in the 2028 recruiting class after Williams moved into 2027.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will certainly have an effect on how Scheyer and Co. move forward with 2027 recruits, given that the class as a whole is generally viewed as fairly weak.

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