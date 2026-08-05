Key Duke Basketball Position Battle May Still Be Unsettled

The Duke basketball program probably has the deepest roster in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff did a fantastic job this offseason building a team with the tools necessary to win in today's college hoops landscape.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils boast depth, size, shooting, length, experience, and tons of talent. It will be very interesting to watch how Scheyer and Co. manage the plethora of talent on the roster, as so many different lineups can be deployed at any time.

Even with how deep the rotation is, the starting lineup feels fairly set. There might still be one position battle up for grabs.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting Power Forward Is Duke's Most Interesting Position Battle To Follow

Most of the starters for Duke heading into the year feel clear. John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba are locks for the most part. There has been a slight debate in the point guard spot alongside Blackwell, but I would be surprised if it wasn't Foster out of the gate.

However, the one starting battle that feels fairly undecided at this point in the summer is the power forward position, poised to be decided between incoming star freshmen Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have Boumtje Boumtje slotted as the starting four right now, given his elite offensive guard skills at 7'2" and 250 pounds. Although, not everyone agrees with that.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently released his updated way-too-early top 25 rankings, placing Duke at No. 2, which feels about right. But in his projected starting five, he has Williams slotted over Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje Should Start To Open Regular Season

I'm a huge fan of Williams in the long term and think he can become a premier NBA prospect in a year or two. He's a 7'0", long forward with a clean shooting stroke, good footwork, an ability to handle the ball, and versatility on the defensive end.

But, I think a role off the bench would be perfect for Williams' development. He has a long way to go and oozes potential, but I think easing him into the college game is the right start. Granted, the same argument can be made for the 17-year-old Boumtje Boumtje, but his skills are too great to ignore.

#Duke has released its roster measurements. 3 seven-footers on the roster.



Cam Williams - 7’0”

Maxime Meyer - 7’1”

Boumtje Boumtje - 7’2” — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 23, 2026

We've already mentioned his size, but Boumtje Boumtje possesses an established three-point shot, a clean handle and passing ability, and is a stellar rim protector and rebounder. Williams has a lot of the same skills as a rim protector and on the glass, but Boumtje Boumtje's offensive arsenal sets him apart.

At the FIBA U17 World Cup, Boumtje Boumtje averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game en route to winning a gold medal with Team USA and the MVP award. Across the event, the seven-footer shot 59.8% from the field on 11.7 shot attempts per game and 53.1% from three on 4.6 attempts.

Boumtje Boumtje also showed off his two-way versatility at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament with FC Barcelona earlier this summer.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a knock on Williams at all. There's a chance he could earn lottery status in the 2027 NBA Draft with one of the highest ceilings in this incoming freshman class. As a long-term prospect, Williams has major upside. However, Boumtje Boumtje's mix of size, skill, polish, and scoring ability should push him into the starting lineup right away.

It's a pretty good problem for Scheyer and Co. to have, and Boumtje Boumtje's age might play a part. Still, his game as a whole is impossible to ignore, and it will be very difficult for Scheyer to keep him off the floor if he adjusts to college basketball quickly.

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