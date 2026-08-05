Key Duke Basketball Position Battle May Still Be Unsettled
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The Duke basketball program probably has the deepest roster in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff did a fantastic job this offseason building a team with the tools necessary to win in today's college hoops landscape.
The Blue Devils boast depth, size, shooting, length, experience, and tons of talent. It will be very interesting to watch how Scheyer and Co. manage the plethora of talent on the roster, as so many different lineups can be deployed at any time.
Even with how deep the rotation is, the starting lineup feels fairly set. There might still be one position battle up for grabs.
Starting Power Forward Is Duke's Most Interesting Position Battle To Follow
Most of the starters for Duke heading into the year feel clear. John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba are locks for the most part. There has been a slight debate in the point guard spot alongside Blackwell, but I would be surprised if it wasn't Foster out of the gate.
However, the one starting battle that feels fairly undecided at this point in the summer is the power forward position, poised to be decided between incoming star freshmen Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.
I have Boumtje Boumtje slotted as the starting four right now, given his elite offensive guard skills at 7'2" and 250 pounds. Although, not everyone agrees with that.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently released his updated way-too-early top 25 rankings, placing Duke at No. 2, which feels about right. But in his projected starting five, he has Williams slotted over Boumtje Boumtje.
Boumtje Boumtje Should Start To Open Regular Season
I'm a huge fan of Williams in the long term and think he can become a premier NBA prospect in a year or two. He's a 7'0", long forward with a clean shooting stroke, good footwork, an ability to handle the ball, and versatility on the defensive end.
But, I think a role off the bench would be perfect for Williams' development. He has a long way to go and oozes potential, but I think easing him into the college game is the right start. Granted, the same argument can be made for the 17-year-old Boumtje Boumtje, but his skills are too great to ignore.
We've already mentioned his size, but Boumtje Boumtje possesses an established three-point shot, a clean handle and passing ability, and is a stellar rim protector and rebounder. Williams has a lot of the same skills as a rim protector and on the glass, but Boumtje Boumtje's offensive arsenal sets him apart.
At the FIBA U17 World Cup, Boumtje Boumtje averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game en route to winning a gold medal with Team USA and the MVP award. Across the event, the seven-footer shot 59.8% from the field on 11.7 shot attempts per game and 53.1% from three on 4.6 attempts.
Boumtje Boumtje also showed off his two-way versatility at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament with FC Barcelona earlier this summer.
This isn't a knock on Williams at all. There's a chance he could earn lottery status in the 2027 NBA Draft with one of the highest ceilings in this incoming freshman class. As a long-term prospect, Williams has major upside. However, Boumtje Boumtje's mix of size, skill, polish, and scoring ability should push him into the starting lineup right away.
It's a pretty good problem for Scheyer and Co. to have, and Boumtje Boumtje's age might play a part. Still, his game as a whole is impossible to ignore, and it will be very difficult for Scheyer to keep him off the floor if he adjusts to college basketball quickly.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine