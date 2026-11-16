Duke Basketball's Dame Sarr Taking Ownership for What Happened in Chicago

Duke basketball got back in the win column on Friday night, as the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils soundly defeated the unranked SIU Edwardsville Cougars, 90-47, in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Even so, there's no doubt the squad still has some of the bad taste that was left in its mouth from falling to the No. 5 Michigan State Spartans, 79-73, at the Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center three nights earlier.

One positive sign for the Blue Devils, though, is the fact that second-year Duke wing Dame Sarr and other veterans on the loaded roster under fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer were 100 percent willing to accept ownership for the part they each played in the defeat when asked about it by Duke Blue Devils On SI following the victory over SIUE.

"I take full responsibility of what happened in Chicago," the 20-year-old from Italy noted in the locker room after working to bounce back with his 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals versus the Cougars. "It starts with me. But I will grow and learn from that, from this experience. I want to lead this team in a good way. I feel like in Chicago, I led this team in the opposite way.

"So, you know, just learning. I feel like now I know what happened and know how to solve it, how to fix it, so just trying to fix it for the next time."

One Area of Concern for Talented Duke Basketball Team in Chicago

Sarr tallied only six points against the Spartans, marking the only time he's posted a single-digit scoring outing through Duke's 3-1 start to the regular season. He shot just 1-for-5 from the field.

As was the case for many Blue Devils, who collectively made only 20 of their 60 field goal attempts in the loss, Sarr came up empty on some opportunities near the basket.

"In Chicago, I feel like we didn't go strong at the rim," he explained. "And they were able to contest most of our shots. So, just learning, I think, and understanding who we are and who we can be, but I understand we have a lot to learn and to grow from."

Another Seasoned Blue Devil on Wanting to Fully Rebound From Loss

Fourth-year Duke basketball guard Caleb Foster, who matched Dame Sarr with his 12 points against SIUE but had also knocked down only 20 percent of his field goal attempts in the loss to Michigan State, expressed encouraging sentiments himself on Friday night.

"Obviously, we lost, so we just want to get back," Foster said when asked if Jon Scheyer had been tough on the Blue Devils in practice throughout the week. "We're competitive. We want to win every game. So, the focus of it definitely went up, for sure."

Duke basketball, riding the nation's longest home winning streak at 35 games, has now fully shifted its focus on the chance to notch its first victory over a ranked foe this season. The Blue Devils will square off against the No. 3-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini, also 3-1 after suffering an 84-78 road loss to No. 16 Texas Tech last week, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

"That's what you come to Duke for," Foster said on Friday night about the opportunity to face a top-tier opponent in front of the famed Cameron Crazies, who are sure to bring the electricity. "I mean, it's the best environment in college hoops. So, I'm super excited for that."