Duke Basketball Debuts Below One Squad in All-Important Rankings

The season's first NET rankings are in:



1) Michigan

2) Duke

3) Purdue

4) Vanderbilt

5) Gonzaga

6) Arizona

7) Iowa State

8) UConn

9) Louisville

10) Michigan State

11) Indiana

12) Tennessee

13) BYU

14) Alabama

15) Kentucky

16) Iowa

17) Kansas

18) Houston

19) LSU

20) USC

21) Butler…