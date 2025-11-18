Kansas vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Nov. 18
A pair of top-25 teams face off in the second game of the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday night, as the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils and freshman sensation Cameron Boozer take on the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas also has a star freshman in Darryn Peterson, but there’s a chance he misses this game with a hamstring injury. Peterson missed the team’s win over Princeton on Saturday, and head coach Bill Self said that the potential No. 1 overall pick is out for the “immediate future” for the program.
"He's played with it," Self said of Peterson’s injury. "But it's still sore. So medical staff and everybody think it's something that's healing and getting better. But the reality of it is, after the Carolina game, you guys remember that first burst that he had when he stole the ball and had the layup first two points of the game? He didn't do anything bad to it, but he said it just felt different since then, like tight. That's all it is, is tightness."
It makes sense that Kansas doesn’t want to risk the health of its best player this early in the season, but the Jayhawks already have one top-25 loss under their belt and have fallen to No. 24 in the country.
With Peterson up in the air, oddsmakers have set Duke as a sizable favorite in this matchup. The Blue Devils are the No. 1 ranked team in KenPom and the No. 5 team in the country heading into the Champions Classic.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this clash between two powerhouse programs in college basketball.
Kansas vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kansas +7.5 (-110)
- Duke -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +245
- Duke: -305
Total
- 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas record: 3-1
- Duke record: 4-0
Kansas vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke
A potential top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Boozer is off to a great start with the Blue Devils this season.
The freshman forward is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game in four appearances this season. He did struggle a bit in Duke’s toughest outing of the season (a win over Texas), shooting just 3-for-12 from the field, but he still finished with 15 points and 12 boards in that game.
Boozer is the main attraction in this matchup for NBA scouts if Peterson sits, and he should be able to get some easy buckets down low against a Kansas frontcourt that allowed 20 points (on 8-of-12 shooting) to UNC center Henri Veesaar earlier this season.
Kansas vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to back the Jayhawks in, as the spread suggests that Peterson will sit out this matchup.
Even with Peterson scoring 22 points against UNC, the Jayhawks lost by 13 earlier this season in their lone matchup with a ranked opponent.
While Duke hasn’t played the toughest competition, it has wins by 15, 31, 54 and 38, which has led to the No. 1 ranking in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin.
The Blue Devils clock in at No. 6 in offense and No. 9 in defense while Kansas is 55th in offense and 11th in defense. That offensive number would take an even bigger hit if Peterson sits, although the Jayhawks did beat Princeton by 19 without him.
Still, I lean with a healthier Duke team to pick up a win on Tuesday at MSG.
Pick: Duke -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.