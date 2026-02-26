Elite Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Puts on Another Show

Already boasting more than 20 offers with still a few months to go before he turns 16 years old, Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) small forward Colton Hiller is considered one of the premier sharpshooters in the 2028 recruiting cycle. And there's no doubt the 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward sits squarely on the Duke basketball radar, albeit without a reported offer from Jon Scheyer and his crew at this juncture.

Hiller, who helped the USA Basketball U16 National Team capture gold at the AmeriCup in Mexico last summer as the youngest player on the roster after averaging 16.2 points as a mere freshman for Coatesville last season, is now heading to the Pennsylvania District 1 6A Championship after fueling the Red Raiders' 61-54 victory over the Methacton High School Warriors on Tuesday night.

Their showdown against the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Colonials at 3 p.m. ET Sunday will mark the program's first championship game appearance in seven years.

Check out Hiller's impressive athleticism, toughness, poise, and all-around skillset that SportsCenter Next highlighted from the squad's latest win via the following social media post:

2028 5⭐️ Colton Hiller (No. 3 SC Next 25) secured his squad a spot in the District 1 6A final for the first time in 7 years 🫡



Coatesville (PA) defeats Methacton (PA), 61-54. pic.twitter.com/M8578dbsKP — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 25, 2026

Four nights earlier, Hiller poured in 30 points to power Coatesville past the Abington High School Galloping Ghosts, 69-64, in overtime, drawing a highlight reel courtesy of MADE Hoops:

Colton Hiller with a 30 point game in a overtime playoff thriller and led his team to a W!🔥🤯@coltonhiller @CVilleBoysHoops pic.twitter.com/lkhIswaDOD — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) February 21, 2026

He currently ranks No. 3 overall, No. 2 at his position, and No. 1 in Pennsylvania on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

Colton Hiller's Duke Basketball Interest

On Saturday night, Colton Hiller was at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to watch Jon Scheyer and his now-No. 1 Blue Devils pick up a 68-63 victory over the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines.

His attendance there was no surprise. After all, he has referred to Duke as a "dream school." Plus, it's worth pointing out that Scheyer began seriously scouting Hiller last summer when Hiller began attracting national attention in light of his stellar freshman campaign.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

So, it stands to reason that he'll eventually become a priority target in Durham.

That said, Scheyer and his powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team haven't officially targeted any 2028 talents just yet.

