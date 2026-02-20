Potential Duke Basketball Target Attending Blue Devils Versus Michigan

Back in December, The Tatnall School (Del.) sophomore small forward Mason Collins noted to City of Basketball Love's Joseph Santoliquito that he's a fan of the Blue Devils, suggesting that he'd love to receive a Duke basketball offer. While no 2028 prospects have landed on fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer's official wishlist just yet, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star appears to be near the top list of candidates whenever the staff in Durham decides to ramp up its efforts in the cycle.

On Friday afternoon, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported via the following post on social media that Collins is set to be at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to check out the highly anticipated non-conference showdown between No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Mason Collins , the No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2028, will attend No. 3 Duke’s neutral-site matchup against No. 1 Michigan in Washington, D.C., a source tells @247Sports.https://t.co/VQQmgtrDZE pic.twitter.com/VgWNAK9BQu — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 20, 2026

Collins currently stacks up at No. 9 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Delaware on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

According to 247Sports, he holds early offers from the South Carolina Gamecocks and Villanova Wildcats. But there's no doubt Collins' offer sheet is sure to explode over the next few years.

"What makes him special is his IQ," Mason Collins' father and head coach, 2002-06 Temple Owls star Mardy Collins, recently explained to London. "For a kid his age, he sees things other don't really see. I have the pleasure of being around him and seeing certain things he's picking up on, and some of it pros don't event see. Those types of things, his IQ, and his ability to read and see the game at a higher level makes him a great player."

Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star sophomore Colton Hiller is another potential 2028 Blue Devil recruiting target who views Duke as a "dream school." And the 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward is also on tap to be in the nation's capital to attend the primetime bout on Saturday night.

Hiller ranks No. 3 overall, No. 2 at his position, and No. 1 in Pennsylvania on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

For now, the Duke basketball coaches, currently boasting the top-ranked collection on the 2026 recruiting trail, haven't extended offers to anyone in either the 2027 or 2028 arena.

