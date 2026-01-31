Duke Basketball Extends Multiple Streaks With Victory Over Hokies
In this story:
After notching a 72-58 road win over the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (16-7, 5-5 ACC) in Cassell Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, Duke basketball now boasts a nation's-best 55-5 record over the past two seasons. The No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC) have won nine straight games, all in ACC play, as the program has tallied a victory in 31 of its past 32 conference matchups, including what is currently a 20-game winning streak against ACC foes.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Signees Among McDonald's All American Nominees
Duke shot 62.1 percent from the field in the first half at Virginia Tech, led by freshman power forward and reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Cameron Boozer's 5-for-6 clip and 11 points across the first 20 minutes of action. However, the Blue Devils allowed a 9-2 run by the Hokies entering the break and led by only nine with a 40-31 halftime lead.
Duke Basketball Answers Virginia Tech's Spurts in Second Half
The Blue Devils scored only two points across the first three minutes and change of the second half, and the Hokies pulled within six at 42-36 with 16:47 remaining on the clock.
Although Duke quickly rediscovered its rhythm at that juncture, enjoying an 8-3 run to extend their advantage to 50-39 with just under 14 minutes to play in the contest, Virginia Tech didn't go away without a fight, keeping its deficit to single digits for much of the second half.
With under six minutes to play, the Blue Devils had missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the second half and led by only six at 62-56.
Down the stretch, though, Duke basketball once again delivered enough winning plays to prevail.
The Blue Devils overpowered the Hokies near the rim, as they wound up outscoring Virginia Tech in the paint, 46-24, for the game.
Three Blue Devils finished with double-digit points: Cameron Boozer (24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal), sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (11 points, 0-for-4 from three), and senior power forward Maliq Brown (11 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals).
Next Two Games on the Duke Basketball Slate
Jon Scheyer and his staff will now prepare the Blue Devils for a home bout against the unranked Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network). Duke will then gear up for a trip roughly 10 miles down Tobacco Road to face the archrival UNC Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC), currently No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD