Duke Basketball Extends Multiple Streaks With Victory Over Hokies

After notching a 72-58 road win over the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (16-7, 5-5 ACC) in Cassell Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, Duke basketball now boasts a nation's-best 55-5 record over the past two seasons. The No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC) have won nine straight games, all in ACC play, as the program has tallied a victory in 31 of its past 32 conference matchups, including what is currently a 20-game winning streak against ACC foes.

Duke shot 62.1 percent from the field in the first half at Virginia Tech, led by freshman power forward and reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Cameron Boozer's 5-for-6 clip and 11 points across the first 20 minutes of action. However, the Blue Devils allowed a 9-2 run by the Hokies entering the break and led by only nine with a 40-31 halftime lead.

Duke Basketball Answers Virginia Tech's Spurts in Second Half

The Blue Devils scored only two points across the first three minutes and change of the second half, and the Hokies pulled within six at 42-36 with 16:47 remaining on the clock.

Although Duke quickly rediscovered its rhythm at that juncture, enjoying an 8-3 run to extend their advantage to 50-39 with just under 14 minutes to play in the contest, Virginia Tech didn't go away without a fight, keeping its deficit to single digits for much of the second half.

With under six minutes to play, the Blue Devils had missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the second half and led by only six at 62-56.

Down the stretch, though, Duke basketball once again delivered enough winning plays to prevail.

The Blue Devils overpowered the Hokies near the rim, as they wound up outscoring Virginia Tech in the paint, 46-24, for the game.

Three Blue Devils finished with double-digit points: Cameron Boozer (24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal), sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (11 points, 0-for-4 from three), and senior power forward Maliq Brown (11 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals).

Next Two Games on the Duke Basketball Slate

Jon Scheyer and his staff will now prepare the Blue Devils for a home bout against the unranked Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network). Duke will then gear up for a trip roughly 10 miles down Tobacco Road to face the archrival UNC Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC), currently No. 16 in the AP Top 25 Poll, in the Dean E. Smith Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

