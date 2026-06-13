Duke Basketball Eyes Top-Shelf 2028 Big Man Yann Kamagate
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It may be several more months before fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts begin officially targeting prospects in the 2028 recruiting arena. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if one or more land an offer from the Blue Devils in the coming weeks, as Monday marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact rising high school juniors.
One such name to watch is St. Francis High School (Calif.) center Yann Kamagate.
According to a report from 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham on Saturday afternoon, at least one member of the Duke basketball staff was on hand to check out Kamagate during this weekend's grassroots action in Arizona. Branham noted that coaches from UNC, Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana, BYU, UCLA, and others were also in attendance to scout the budding big man.
A 7-foot, 230-pounder who originally hails from Burkina Faso in West Africa and has shown the potential this spring to emerge as the premier 2028 talent before it's all said and done, Kamagate currently stacks up at No. 4 overall and No. 2 among centers on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.
"I am going to be the No. 1 player in the country," Kamagate explained to Branham back in May. "I feel like I know how to do everything: dunk, rebound, and I'm a really good defender."
Kamagate already holds over a dozen offers at this early stage in his recruitment. His list of full-fledged suitors includes the likes of the Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns, and the Blue Devils' archrival in the UNC Tar Heels.
Only Two Duke Basketball Offer Recipients on 2027 Recruiting Trail
While Duke basketball recruiting efforts heat up in the 2028 cycle, it's worth pointing out that only two 2027 talents have reported offers from Jon Scheyer and his crew. That duo is Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black and Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star forward Kager Knueppel.
Beckham Black, younger brother of third-year Orlando Magic point guard and former Arkansas one-and-done Anthony Black, checks in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. As for Kager Kneuppel, younger brother of Charlotte Hornets rookie and 2024-25 Blue Devil standout guard Kon Knueppel, he ranks No. 80 overall and No. 10 among power forwards in the cycle.
Duke is set to welcome the nation's top-ranked 2026 collection, a five-deep bunch that includes three composite five-stars.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD