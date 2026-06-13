Duke Basketball Eyes Top-Shelf 2028 Big Man Yann Kamagate

It may be several more months before fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts begin officially targeting prospects in the 2028 recruiting arena. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if one or more land an offer from the Blue Devils in the coming weeks, as Monday marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact rising high school juniors.

One such name to watch is St. Francis High School (Calif.) center Yann Kamagate.

Mike Malone, Pat Kelsey, Mark Pope, Tommy Lloyd, Sean Miller, Duke, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana, BYU, UCLA and more on hand watching arguably the best prospect in all of HS basketball - Yann Kamagate.https://t.co/cD7v0KX0mG — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 13, 2026

According to a report from 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham on Saturday afternoon, at least one member of the Duke basketball staff was on hand to check out Kamagate during this weekend's grassroots action in Arizona. Branham noted that coaches from UNC, Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Indiana, BYU, UCLA, and others were also in attendance to scout the budding big man.

A 7-foot, 230-pounder who originally hails from Burkina Faso in West Africa and has shown the potential this spring to emerge as the premier 2028 talent before it's all said and done, Kamagate currently stacks up at No. 4 overall and No. 2 among centers on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

"I am going to be the No. 1 player in the country," Kamagate explained to Branham back in May. "I feel like I know how to do everything: dunk, rebound, and I'm a really good defender."

Kamagate already holds over a dozen offers at this early stage in his recruitment. His list of full-fledged suitors includes the likes of the Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns, and the Blue Devils' archrival in the UNC Tar Heels.

Only Two Duke Basketball Offer Recipients on 2027 Recruiting Trail

While Duke basketball recruiting efforts heat up in the 2028 cycle, it's worth pointing out that only two 2027 talents have reported offers from Jon Scheyer and his crew. That duo is Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black and Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star forward Kager Knueppel.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Beckham Black, younger brother of third-year Orlando Magic point guard and former Arkansas one-and-done Anthony Black, checks in at No. 4 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. As for Kager Kneuppel, younger brother of Charlotte Hornets rookie and 2024-25 Blue Devil standout guard Kon Knueppel, he ranks No. 80 overall and No. 10 among power forwards in the cycle.

Duke is set to welcome the nation's top-ranked 2026 collection, a five-deep bunch that includes three composite five-stars.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.