Another 5-Star Duke Target Could Reclassify Alongside AJ Williams

Major news broke along the high school basketball circuit earlier this week, when it was reported that the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, AJ Williams, would reclassify into 2027.

Williams has been on Duke's radar for some time now, and he will enter college basketball a year earlier than originally anticipated. This is not the same situation as Marcus Spears Jr., the top prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, who reclassified into 2026 but must spend two years in college.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams will still be age-eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft, so he is a one-and-done candidate.

This is potentially huge news for Jon Scheyer and his staff, as it will certainly affect how they navigate the 2027 recruiting class with Williams added. However, he might not be the last Duke target to move up a year.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top 2028 Prospect Yann Kamagate Another Potential Reclass Candidate

2028 big man Yann Kamagate is now the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class following Williams' reclassification, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. The 7'0", 230-pound big man already boasts a wealth of long-term tools.

Duke offered Kamagate in early July and seems to be cemented in his recruitment process. Kamagate has received numerous offers from elite programs, including Arizona, BYU, Michigan, Kentucky, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamagate has gained some steam as an elite recruit throughout the summer, and the Blue Devils are taking notice. In June, at least one member of the Duke basketball staff was in attendance to watch Kamagate on the grassroots circuit.

The St. Francis High School (CA) product is already a stellar athlete with the ability to handle the ball out of the break, but he still has lots of room to grow as a prospect. Kamagate has the potential and size to grow into an elite two-way big man at the next level.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) runs down court against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, like Williams, Kamagate could reclassify into the 2027 recruiting class, potentially adding another big-time recruit to Duke's efforts with that group.

Kamagate will turn 18 years old on September 30, making him eligible for the 2028 NBA Draft should he reclassify into the class of 2027.

CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein outlined the possibility of Kamagate reclassifying.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yann Kamagate turns 18 in the fall, I believe in September," Finkelstein said. "That's relevant for two reasons. Number one, he's definitely old enough to be one-and-done eligible for the NBA, but he's not so old that he would lose eligibility off his clock in this current 5-for-5 NCAA age-based model."

"So he's got a real decision to make. If he thinks he's a pro sooner rather than later, I would expect him to reclassify up. If he's trying to maximize his earning potential in college basketball and he sees himself staying multiple years, then it would make sense for him to stay in the class of 2028. If I were a betting man, I would probably wager on the former."

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How This Could Further Impact Duke's 2027 Recruiting Trail

With the addition of Williams already, this will likely impact how aggressively the Blue Devils go after the other 5-star guards it has offered in that class, Beckham Black and Adan Diggs, given that Williams is considered by some to be a better prospect.

Additionally, this would add another high-upside big man to the mix. Duke has offered 5-star center Lewis Uvwo, who is my favorite current Duke target in the 2027 recruiting class. Bringing in Kamagate to that mix could force Scheyer and Co. to make another decision.

Nightrydas Lewis Uvwo (32) and Drive Nation Elijah Paez (11) jump for the rebound during the Drive Nation and Nightrydas semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Drive Nation won 62-48 and will advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time will tell what Kamagate ultimately decides to do, but another reclassification candidate is on the table for the Blue Devils.

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