Duke Basketball Floor-Slaps Tar Heels in Exacting Revenge

Four lead changes before the first media timeout seemed to signal the potential for another instant classic in the Duke basketball squad's home rivalry bout versus the No. 17 Tar Heels (24-7, 12-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. But following senior Maliq Brown's second layup of the night to seize a 6-5 advantage with 16:34 to play in the first half, Jon Scheyer's top-ranked Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC) never again trailed Hubert Davis' bunch en route to a 76-61 victory.

Via a balanced attack energized by freshman power forward Cameron Boozer's 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists to go along with Brown's 10 points, two rebounds, three steals, and one block across the first 20 minutes of action, Duke entered the locker room with a 39-34 halftime lead.

Duke Basketball Employs Floor-Slapping Statement in Second Half

The Blue Devils, competing without the services of sophomore big man Patrick Ngongba II and seeking revenge after suffering a 71-68 defeat at the hands of UNC in Chapel Hill exactly one month ago, came out of the break looking sluggish on defense, allowing a pair of 3-point makes by the Tar Heels across the first minute of the second half. And their lead slipped to one at 41-40.

Cam is elite pic.twitter.com/Lu1ni6Z4CC — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 8, 2026

However, Cameron Boozer quickly answered with a three for Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball team. Blue Devil sophomore guard Isaiah Evans added a downtown splash of his own less than a minute later, and despite then allowing a 4-0 spurt by the Tar Heels, Boozer & Co. ramped up the intensity to pull ahead, 50-44, at the first media timeout of the second half.

Then, Dame Sarr ensured the Blue Devils boosted that momentum, slapping the floor on defense to make the Cameron Crazies erupt after knocking down a three and completing an emphatic dunk in transition within a 50-second span. At that juncture, Duke led, 58-44, forcing Davis to call a 30-second timeout; unlike the matchup in the Dean E. Smith Center last go-round, Scheyer's unit never let up the rest of the away.

Four Duke basketball talents tallied double-digit points in the win: Cameron Boozer (26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists), Maliq Brown (15 points, nine rebounds, five steals), Isaiah Evans (11 points, one block, one steal, 3-for-9 from three), and Dame Sarr (10 points, three rebounds, one block, one steal).

Duke, the outright ACC regular season champions for the second year in a row and now riding an eight-game winning streak since the loss at UNC, will gear up for the ACC Tournament, beginning with a quarterfinal bout in Charlotte's Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET Thursday (ESPN).

