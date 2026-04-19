Duke Basketball Forecasted to Land Athletic Defender

Several 2025-26 Duke basketball players with eligibility remaining have yet to announce whether they'll be in Durham again next season. So, it's tough to accurately gauge how many transfer talents Jon Scheyer and his crew are hoping land for what will be the 38-year-old's fifth season at the helm.

That said, based on recent chatter, it seems that the Blue Devils are eyeing at least a couple of power forwards in the portal. And one of those reported targets, Belmont Bruins redshirt sophomore Drew Scharnowski, may be leaning toward a commitment to Duke, or at least that's what the 247Sports Crystal Ball suggests.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the first three Crystal Ball predictions in the Scharnowski sweepstakes suddenly appeared. All of them, including one from 247Sports national insider Travis Branham, paint Scheyer's Blue Devils as the frontrunner to come out on top.

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Prize Drew Scharnowski

After redshirting his first year at Belmont, Scharnowski averaged only 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 12.7 minutes per game off the bench across the 2024-25 campaign.

However, as a starter for the Bruins this past season, the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder roughly doubled all of the above numbers while also cementing himself as a top-shelf Missouri Valley Conference defender, as he delivered 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per outing, all en route to earning All-MVC First Team and Defensive Team accolades.

"Scharnowski is one of the best defensive and passing bigs in the country and has high-level decision making on both ends," KJ Scouting noted about the former three-star prep out of Burlington Central High School (Ill.). "Scharnowski has great court vision as a passer and has the ability to make strong reads as a connective and top of the key passing hub. Scharnowski is also a strong rim runner who's extremely efficient at the rim and uses his athleticism and length to get to his spots...

"On the defensive end, Scharnowski is a versatile and switchable defender who has strong instincts as a rim protector and switch for steals. There's not many players Scharnowski's height and age with his mix of athleticism, passing, rim protection, efficiency, and defensive versatility..."

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It's worth pointing out that new Belmont Bruins head coach Evan Bradds was a first-year Duke basketball assistant under Jon Scheyer this past season.

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