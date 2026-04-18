Predicting Duke's Next Roster Moves After Boozer Return

After a fairly quiet first week of the portal cycle for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, the program finally received its first major announcement.

Freshman guard Cayden Boozer announced that he will be returning to Durham for the 2026-27 campaign, which becomes a major development for the rest of Duke's offseason. Boozer was the first major rotation piece from the 2025-26 squad to announce his return.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Thus far, Scheyer and Co. have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Harris has committed to Indiana while Khamenia remains uncommitted. Still, there are key rotation pieces such as Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba who have decisions to make about returning or departing via the NBA Draft or the portal.

Let's predict the next major moves coming out of Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Declares for NBA Draft

Despite some cryptic comments from Cameron Boozer on Cayden's social media post announcing his return, there's still little hope the AP National Player of the Year will come back to Durham.

Boozer is a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect after averaging 22.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night as a rookie at Duke on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This one doesn't need much explaining. There might be a small sliver of hope for Boozer to come back to college basketball, but those odds are probably close to zero.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Returns, Ngongba Heads to NBA Draft

Based on most opinions, this is seemingly a hot take, as most view Ngongba as a much more likely returner than Evans. However, it could end up being the other way around.

Evans projects as a consistent 3-and-D wing at the next level, averaging 15.0 points per game on 36.1% shooting from the perimeter on 7.4 attempts as a sophomore this past season. The 6'6" wing currently projects as a late first-rounder in this summer's draft, but he could jump into the lottery in 2027.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball against Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The 2025 freshman class is arguably the most talented rookie class college basketball has ever seen, therefore turning this draft class into a similar description. Evans likely won't crack the top 20 selections with how loaded this class is, but the 2027 draft class could be totally different.

The 2026 recruiting class is littered with developmental prospects rather than polished talents ready to dominate at the next level right away. As a result, the 2027 draft class is generally viewed as much more wide open than the 2026 class. If Evans can make a healthy paycheck in college next season while boosting his three-point efficiency and defensive capabilities, he could jump into lottery status a year from now.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Now, this same argument can be made for Ngongba, who is also a projected late-first-round selection in the 2026 draft. However, as Evans draft stock could significantly rise a year from now, it feels less likely that can be the case for Ngongba.

The 6'11" center was probably Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past season. Ngongba went from averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes as a freshman to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 60.6% shooting in 21.9 minutes as a sophomore.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Add in Ngongba's continued injury history, as he has missed 15 games across his first two seasons in Durham, and there are several factors that could keep his draft stock from rising a year from now.

For those reasons, Ngongba makes the jump to the NBA now while Evans holds back for one more year.