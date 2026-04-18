Predicting Duke's Next Roster Moves After Boozer Return
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After a fairly quiet first week of the portal cycle for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff, the program finally received its first major announcement.
Freshman guard Cayden Boozer announced that he will be returning to Durham for the 2026-27 campaign, which becomes a major development for the rest of Duke's offseason. Boozer was the first major rotation piece from the 2025-26 squad to announce his return.
Thus far, Scheyer and Co. have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal. Harris has committed to Indiana while Khamenia remains uncommitted. Still, there are key rotation pieces such as Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba who have decisions to make about returning or departing via the NBA Draft or the portal.
Let's predict the next major moves coming out of Durham.
Cameron Boozer Declares for NBA Draft
Despite some cryptic comments from Cameron Boozer on Cayden's social media post announcing his return, there's still little hope the AP National Player of the Year will come back to Durham.
Boozer is a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect after averaging 22.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night as a rookie at Duke on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.
This one doesn't need much explaining. There might be a small sliver of hope for Boozer to come back to college basketball, but those odds are probably close to zero.
Isaiah Evans Returns, Ngongba Heads to NBA Draft
Based on most opinions, this is seemingly a hot take, as most view Ngongba as a much more likely returner than Evans. However, it could end up being the other way around.
Evans projects as a consistent 3-and-D wing at the next level, averaging 15.0 points per game on 36.1% shooting from the perimeter on 7.4 attempts as a sophomore this past season. The 6'6" wing currently projects as a late first-rounder in this summer's draft, but he could jump into the lottery in 2027.
The 2025 freshman class is arguably the most talented rookie class college basketball has ever seen, therefore turning this draft class into a similar description. Evans likely won't crack the top 20 selections with how loaded this class is, but the 2027 draft class could be totally different.
The 2026 recruiting class is littered with developmental prospects rather than polished talents ready to dominate at the next level right away. As a result, the 2027 draft class is generally viewed as much more wide open than the 2026 class. If Evans can make a healthy paycheck in college next season while boosting his three-point efficiency and defensive capabilities, he could jump into lottery status a year from now.
Now, this same argument can be made for Ngongba, who is also a projected late-first-round selection in the 2026 draft. However, as Evans draft stock could significantly rise a year from now, it feels less likely that can be the case for Ngongba.
The 6'11" center was probably Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past season. Ngongba went from averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes as a freshman to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 60.6% shooting in 21.9 minutes as a sophomore.
Add in Ngongba's continued injury history, as he has missed 15 games across his first two seasons in Durham, and there are several factors that could keep his draft stock from rising a year from now.
For those reasons, Ngongba makes the jump to the NBA now while Evans holds back for one more year.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.