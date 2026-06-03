One Underrated Position Battle Duke Basketball Fans Should Watch

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as arguably the deepest team in the country, leaving head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff with tough decisions to allocate all the minutes.

Scheyer can legitimately go 10 or 11 deep next season with the plethora of returners and additions that are a part of next season's rotation. This roster is complete and boasts a perfect blend of continuity, experience, and talent. It's easily the most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over as Duke's head coach.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even with so much depth and talent to go around, there really aren't many super intriguing position battles for fans to keep an eye on. The most prominent is certainly the starting point guard debate between Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, as the question remains which one will be alongside John Blackwell in the starting five.

I think Foster will get the start once the regular season rolls around, but this other position battle could be much more uncertain come late summer and into the fall.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Likely Battling for Starting Four Spot

There will almost certainly be just one freshman in the Blue Devils' starting lineup to begin next season, and that will likely be one of two highly-touted recruits in Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Williams is the highest-ranked incoming rookie for Duke, ranked No. 4 overall in the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Boumtje Boumtje was a late addition to the squad. Despite being from Florida, the seven-footer has been playing professionally overseas for FC Barcelona over the past few seasons.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both incoming rookies have a long road of development to go, but both can also be rotational contributors on a championship-caliber team right away.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams vs. Boumtje Boumtje

As of now, I think it will be Williams who starts for the Blue Devils out of the gate. The 6'11", 200-pound power forward was one of the biggest risers in the entire 2026 recruiting class and has one of the highest long-term ceilings of any 2026 prospect.

Williams is already a great athlete with the ability to run the floor in transition and keep up with the guards. He's long and has great defensive upside at the next level, while showing flashes of a stellar offensive package.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The St. Mary's (AZ) product has shown flashes of shot creation from the outside and of being able to pull up from deep off the move. He has a solid knack for finishing throughout the rim, but it's his defense that sets him apart right now.

Williams has established himself as an excellent rim protector and rebounder at his length, and with a full offseason with Scheyer, his offensive game can take a major leap.

However, Boumtje Boumtje has an extremely exciting long-term projection.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The seven-foot, 230-pound big man can operate like a guard on the perimeter, with the ability to put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. Boumtje Boumtje can get past slower bigs on the perimeter and finish at the rim while taking to coast-to-coast with the ball in his hands in transition.

Unlike Williams, Boumtje Boumtje's offense is way ahead of his defense. His footwork needs to improve, but he can already guard multiple positions on the floor.

Both prospects have extremely intriguing long-term outlooks, and their developments throughout the summer will be a hot topic for Duke fans to monitor.