Former Duke Basketball Big Man Commits to Jayhawks

Following two seasons as a reserve in the Duke basketball program, one year with the Clemson Tigers, and a stop with the Charleston Cougars this past go-round, 22-year-old center Christian Reeves has decided on what will be his fourth destination at the college level.

On Friday evening, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported that Reeves is heading to Lawrence, Kan., to suit up for Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks next season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

NEWS: Charleston transfer Christian Reeves has committed to Kansas, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 7-foot-2 big man out of Charlotte was named All-CAA Third Team this season with averages of 11.1PPG, 7.8RPG and 1.4BPG. Began his career at Duke. https://t.co/KivZ1xVh7s pic.twitter.com/pymJSexYRB — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 24, 2026

Reeves, who arrived in Durham for the first season of the Blue Devils' Jon Scheyer era in 2022-23, ranked No. 145 overall and No. 26 among centers on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. A mere three-star as a prep, the 7-foot-2, 255-pounder from Charlotte, N.C., now checks in as a four-star transfer prospect, stacking up at No. 171 overall and No. 25 at his position in the portal, per 247Sports.

A projected backup big man for the 2026-27 Kansas Jayhawks, Reeves' remaining year of eligibility stems from the fact that he redshirted his second year at Duke in 2023-24 (despite appearing in three games that season).

Christian Reeves' Stats as a Duke Basketball Player and Beyond

As a Duke basketball freshman in 2022-23, Christian Reeves played in only 13 games. Across his 3.2 minutes per outing off the bench, he averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 72.7 percent from the field and 66.7 percent at the foul line.

After transferring to Clemson for his redshirt sophomore campaign, Reeves enjoyed a dramatic uptick in total appearances. However, he averaged only 5.0 minutes across those 29 outings playing forTigers head coach Brad Brownell, posting 1.2 points and 1.5 boards per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent at the charity stripe.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Reeves eventually emerged as a starter for the Cougars. He drew a starting nod in 18 of his 31 games for Chris Mack's second Charleston squad, which finished 21-11 overall and second in the Colonial Athetic Association standings with its 14-4 record in conference play. He averaged a career-high 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 21.4 minutes per outing while shooting 65.4 percent from the field and 60.4 percent at the line.

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