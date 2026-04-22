Duke Basketball Positioning Itself To Be Preseason No. 1

Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program just had one of the more productive weeks of the offseason.

Cayden Boozer announced he is returning for his sophomore season. Patrick Ngongba, who was projected as a potential first-round pick in this year's draft, chose to come back for his junior year. Scheyer also added two transfer portal pieces, picking up sophomore forward Drew Scharnowski from Belmont and, most significantly, junior guard John Blackwell from Wisconsin, one of the highest-rated available players in the portal.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The moves have not been finalized on every front. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans have yet to officially declare for the NBA Draft, though both appear likely to leave Durham. Dame Sarr, whose freshman season did not go as planned, seems more likely to return for another year. But even accounting for those open questions, the week's activity has positioned Duke as a legitimate candidate for the preseason No. 1 ranking heading into next season.

Why Duke Deserves No. 1 Conversation

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Start with Ngongba. Coming back for his junior season, he projects as one of the best big men in the country and a genuine ACC Player of the Year candidate. His primary competition at that position will be Flory Bidunga, who transferred to Louisville from Kansas, but Ngongba holds a meaningful advantage. He enters his third year in Scheyer's system with experience and chemistry that Bidunga, adjusting to a new program, will need time to build.

Blackwell adds the veteran offensive firepower the Blue Devils will need to replace what they lose if Boozer and Evans depart. He averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game last season at Wisconsin on 43 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free throw line.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He is also a capable defender at the shooting guard position, which provides meaningful relief for Caleb Foster as he returns from foot surgery. Foster will not need to carry the defensive load in the backcourt alone, which gives him a better chance to ease back into full form.

The 2026 recruiting class rounds out the picture. Scheyer has landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the third consecutive year, headlined by 5-star forward Cameron Williams. Williams is a versatile 6-foot-11 prospect who can contribute across multiple facets of the game, and his presence gives Duke frontcourt depth and long-term upside that most programs in the country cannot match.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The One Question That Remains

The biggest unresolved question surrounding this roster is whether Dame Sarr returns for his sophomore season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr arrived at Duke as a potential lottery pick but saw his stock slip after a freshman year that showed flashes of potential without the consistency to match his pre-college billing. The smart move for Sarr is to come back.

With Blackwell now in the fold as a proven scorer, Sarr would not be asked to carry the offensive load. That freedom could allow him to focus on the areas of his game that need refinement, rebuild his draft stock, and leave Duke after his sophomore season in a considerably stronger position than he is in right now.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If Sarr returns, this Duke roster becomes even more formidable. His length, defensive versatility, and offensive upside as a 6-foot-8 wing give Scheyer a matchup weapon that few teams in the ACC will be equipped to handle.