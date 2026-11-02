Duke Basketball Freshman Deron Rippey Jr. Embracing Noise From Crazies

By tipoff between the 2026-27 Duke basketball squad and the visiting Army Black Knights at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPNU), it will have been 240 days since the Blue Devils defeated archrival UNC at home, 76-61, in what was the program's most recent regular season outing in front of the famed Cameron Crazies. So, Cameron Indoor Stadium is sure to be rocking in anticipation on Monday night. And there's no doubt that freshman point guard Deron Rippey Jr. wouldn't have it any other way.

"Playing in front of students who actually care about the basketball team was really big for me," Rippey, a five-star talent out of prep powerhouse Blair Academy (N.J.), noted on the latest episode of Duke Blue Planet about his decision to sign on to play for Jon Scheyer and the deep Blue Devils. "I wouldn't want to go to a school that is quiet or where the fans aren't cheering because that's not how I want to play."

Listening to those comments, it should come as no surprise that Rippey bursted out of the gates in preseason home action, much to the delight of the Crazies. In the blowout exhibition wins over the Belmont Bruins and Tennessee Volunteers in Cameron, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound McDonald's All-American and Brooklyn native routinely gave the Blue Devils a jolt off the bench, averaging a bench-high 16.0 points to go along with 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in those contests.

"Honestly, the first few [home exhibition] games have been extremely electric," Rippey, who tallied three points, one rebound, one assist, and one block across 13 minutes in the 90-84 road exhibition win over the Kansas Jayhawks last Sunday to wrap up Duke's exhibition slate, said during the episode. "Every time something happens, no matter what it is, the fans are always energetic.

"They're always in tune with the game, no matter the score or no matter if we're beating a team by a lot or a little. I feel like they're always in tune, and that's what makes this place so great."

Jon Scheyer on Deron Rippey Jr.'s Growth Since Arriving at Duke

At least in the early going, Deron Rippey Jr. probably won't be a starter alongside the lone freshman in the Blue Devils' starting lineup throughout exhibition action in forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. But judging by his impressive tune-up performances paired with Jon Scheyer's comments about him on Duke Blue Planet and throughout the preseason, chances are the athletically gifted backcourt weapon will continue to be one of the first players off the bench.

"So far, 'Rip' has made strides in two main areas," Scheyer, gearing up for his fifth season at the helm of the program and boasting a 70-7 record over the past two years, explained. "One is defense, just the ability to pressure the ball and his off-ball defense with just being more alert and aware than you have to be in high school.

"And the second thing is just his decision-making, just because he's always been a guy that can create any time he wants. So, for him, I love the fact he's been ready to shoot, the way he's showed that he's able to make others better with quick passing and quick decisions or getting into the paint and driving and drawing two [defenders]..."

After squaring off against the Black Knights on Monday night, Rippey and the rest of Scheyer's Blue Devils will remain in Durham to prepare for another chance to entertain the Cameron Crazies via their home bout against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (ACC Network).