Duke Basketball Projected Rotation: Starters, Reserves, What's Unsettled

Duke has talent everywhere, likely more so than any other team in college basketball.

Over three preseason games, the Blue Devils proved they were worth the preseason nod as arguably the best roster heading into the 2026-27 season. Duke beat Belmont in a scrimmage by 40 points, then defeated No. 8 Tennessee by 39. It capped off the preseason by taking down No. 17 Kansas 90-84 at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.

There aren't a ton of starting spots that feel truly up in the air, but this is the deepest rotation in the country, with several guys who can play different roles on the floor. Let's break down Duke's projected rotation. Note: some guys will be slotted in multiple spots since Jon Scheyer and Co. have players who can interchange at different spots on the floor.

Point Guard

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) passes the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected Starter: Caleb Foster

Next Guys Up: Cayden Boozer, Deron Rippey Jr.

Caleb Foster missed the majority of preseason competition with an ankle injury, but logged 15 minutes against the Jayhawks on Sunday. The point guard spot still feels a bit up in the air, but what's interesting is that I'm not sure it really matters who starts.

Cayden Boozer was fantastic in the preseason. He notched 10 assists to two turnovers, defended at a high level, and played the point guard role extremely well. The 6'4" sophomore showed tremendous growth on both sides of the ball, and if he comes off the bench, he might be the best backup guard in college basketball.

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) with the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Keanu Dawes (8) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5-star rookie Deron Rippey Jr. proved he can already be a starting-caliber player for a championship team. He went for a game-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 21 minutes against the Vols, defends at an elite level on the perimeter, and is one of the best pure athletes on the roster.

Foster has been in the program for several years and has been in many big-time moments. His experience and leadership thrust him into the starting spot, but regardless of who the "starter" is, the Blue Devils have three point guards who can legitimately start for a championship-caliber team.

Shooting Guard

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard John Blackwell (13) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Starter: John Blackwell

Next Guys Up: Bryson Howard, Jacob Theodosiou

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell's starting spot is not up for debate. He's the best pure scorer on this team and heavily impacts the game with his defense, passing, and cutting. What impressed me throughout the preseason is that he didn't force himself into the lead scorer role. Blackwell had some big outings, but he didn't let that define his role in every game. Nonetheless, I still expect him to be this team's leading scorer, especially in big moments down the stretch.

Duke Blue Devils guard Bryson Howard (12) watches a three point shot taken against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Howard's a really interesting case in this rotation, simply because it still feels unclear what his role will actually look like. He's extremely skilled offensively, and his frame allows him to be a bit more versatile defensively despite standing at 6'4". However, his path to significant time seems to rely on his ability to be a reliable outside shooter. The 5-star freshman went 2-of-9 (22.2%) across three preseason games, but that only means so much.

Small Forward

Projected Starter: Dame Sarr

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) goes to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks forward Keanu Dawes (8) and guard Trent Perry (23) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Guys Up: Sebastian Wilkins, Bryson Howard, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Cameron Williams

The frontcourt for the Blue Devils is extremely intriguing because they have so many options. Scheyer can put most of these guys at the three or the four, and sometimes even the five, and not sacrifice much length, switchability, or shooting, if any at all. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was fantastic in the preseason, and Sebastian Wilkins showed he'll do all the little things to impact winning.

I expect Wilkins to be the true backup three. He's a versatile and impactful defender at 6'8" with a capable outside shot and consistent high-effort play. However, Wilkins, Boumtje Boumtje, and Williams can swap from the three to the four pretty seamlessly. That's more of a challenge for Howard, but he can play the small forward spot effectively.

Sarr was arguably Duke's biggest riser throughout the preseason; he could become the Blue Devils' best all-around player and lead the team in minutes. Still, at really all the frontcourt spots, Scheyer has options.

Power Forward

Projected Starter: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) reacts after making a three against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next Guys Up: Drew Scharnowski, Cameron Williams, Dame Sarr, Sebastian Wilkins

The conversation here remains essentially what we just discussed about the small forward position. Boumtje Boumtje is already incredibly polished offensively, and he showed promising versatility on the defensive end against Kansas. There will be a transition period for all of Duke's rookies to acclimate to the physicality of college basketball, but Boumtje Boumtje is clearly ready to be a starter on a championship-caliber team.

Scharnowski should replace the role Maliq Brown played over the previous two seasons. He's an elite defender with active hands, can guard the one through five, passes at a very high level for a big man, and is fantastic in the pick-and-roll. Most of his points will probably come at the rim, but he will be one of the Blue Devils' most impactful two-way players when he's healthy.

Center

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) looks for an open pass against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected Starter: Patrick Ngongba

Next Guys Up: Maxime Meyer

Patrick Ngongba and 4-star rookie Maxime Meyer are the only two true centers on the roster, but Meyer is more of a long-term project than someone ready to play heavy minutes right away. Similar to the three and four spots, Duke will probably have lineups with Scharnowski, Boumtje Boumtje, or Williams at the five, but Ngongba will be one of the best two-way centers in college basketball this season.

The junior had his first monster game against Kansas, going for a game-high 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 9-of-12 shooting. Health is the key for Ngongba, but he changed his frame over the offseason, and it's showing in the way he uses his body and footwork to create space at the rim. His passing took a major jump in 2025-26, and I think he'll be a much more active passer this time around.

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