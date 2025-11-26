Duke Basketball Guard Isaiah Evans Embraces 'Contagious' Development
Across 36 appearances as a Duke basketball rookie, sharpshooting guard Isaiah Evans totaled 18 assists, delivering only 1.5 dimes per 40 minutes on the court. Now, through seven games as a sophomore starter in Durham, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Fayetteville, N.C., native has already recorded 15 assists at a rate of 3.6 per 40 minutes of action.
In the locker room on Sunday, after the now-No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (7-0, 0-0 ACC) tallied a 93-56 victory over the visiting Howard Bison in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked Evans about a specific play early in the second half, in which "Showtime Slim" passed up a 3-point look from the wing to find freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia for a wide-open three from the corner.
Just as the ball was leaving Khamenia's hand, Evans put his hand in the air, effectively predicting the make. And as Duke Blue Devils On SI noticed while sitting on press row just a few feet from where Evans was standing at the time, it appeared as though he felt a deep sense of satisfaction from helping to create Khamenia's splash.
"It's extremely fun, especially when he sticks the shot," Evans said about his on-court connection with Khamenia, who is stationed next to him in the team's locker room. "But [Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer] says those plays are contagious. So, those are just the type of plays I like to make."
Not only has Isaiah Evans improved as a passer, but he's done so while almost doubling his scoring average from last season, currently sitting at 13.0 points per contest while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 35.6 percent beyond the arc, and 90.5 percent at the foul line. Plus, he's averaging 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks, all significant jumps from his freshman campaign.
And between the past three games, Evans has dished out eight assists without a single turnover to his name in that stretch.
Duke basketball is now gearing up to face the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 ACC) in Chicago's United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS), part of the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic. The Blue Devils boarded the plane for their trip to the "Windy City" on Tuesday.
- "We're extremely excited," Isaiah Evans told Duke Blue Devils On SI about the upcoming slate of three straight battles against ranked opponents. "There's going to be a lot of competition, a lot of tests, and we're going to see who is the tougher team at the end of the day."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.