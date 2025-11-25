Top 10 Duke Basketball Plays From Impressive Brotherhood Run
Connectivity was on full display in Cameron Indoor Stadium over the weekend, as the Duke basketball squad, up one spot to No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, defeated the visiting Niagara Purple Eagles and Howard Bison by a combined margin of 95 points.
With that in mind, it's no surprise that the theme of the official Duke basketball social media team's selections for the top five plays from each contest seems to center on the team's unselfishness and togetherness on both ends of the floor.
The account posted the following handful of highlights from the Blue Devils' 100-42 win over Niagara on Friday night, concluding with junior guard Caleb Foster's frontcourt steal and toss over his shoulder to freshman forward Cameron Boozer for the flush in transition:
And here are the top five plays from Duke's 93-56 victory over Howard on Sunday afternoon, this time with No. 1 belonging to Cameron Boozer's connection with sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, as Boozer delivered an outlet pass to Evans that led to the latter's determined fastbreak drive through three defenders for a Cameron Crazies-pleasing one-handed slam:
- “Honestly, you got to give them credit because no matter what we are saying as a coaching staff, they have to believe in playing for each other," fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer said about his team's connectivity following Sunday's blowout. "They have to want to do it, and they do. I think it helps that Cam [Boozer] and Isaiah [Evans] are going to score a lot for us, but in these two games, I thought they set the table for how to the ball.
- "I think that really matters: when your leading scorers, or your guys who are going to have the ball the most [share the ball], it becomes infectious...We have to continue to work on it, but I am really proud of the team at this point for the way that they are attempting to play together. They are doing a great job sharing the ball..."
Jon Scheyer is now preparing his Blue Devils (7-0, 0-0 ACC) for a trip to his hometown, as Duke will head to Chicago for its CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic showdown against the No. 22-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) in the United Center. Duke and Arkansas are set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS).
