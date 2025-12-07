Duke Basketball Hilariously Pays Tribute to Haters

Duke basketball faces an ultra-hostile crowd pretty much every time it suits up for a true road game. That's been true for decades. And it was certainly the case on Saturday afternoon in the Michigan State Spartans' raucous Breslin Center.

Thanks to clutch efforts courtesy of junior guard Caleb Foster, sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, and freshman forward Cameron Boozer, the recipient of f-bomb chants during the bout, the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) attracted an expletive-filled heap of hateful noise from some members of the white-out crowd.

Breslin's bitterness peaked in the moments following Duke's 66-60 win, in which the visitors overcame foul trouble and the hard-nosed attack of the No. 7 Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

Yes, the official Duke basketball account caught it on camera, proudly posting its caption of "Made some new friends today!" above this clip of Foster and his teammates heading to the locker room to the now-comically bleeped-out tune of profanity-laced loathing from Michigan State fans:

Made some new friends today! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/d8LMEyCCaX — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 6, 2025

Plus, check out the Duke basketball photographer flipping the camera instantly to capture an utterly dejected Michigan State pep band member as soon as Foster drained the free throw that sealed the Blue Devils' impressive victory:

Six-Pack Jon Scheyer Gets Drenched Afterward

Naturally, the Duke basketball afterparty continued in the bowels of the Breslin Center. In fact, the water bottle showerings in the unapologetically loud visitor locker room even resulted in a shirtless and soaked Jon Scheyer bobbing up and down with his dancing-to-their-own-beat players as if the fit 38-year-old was their age again:

Big dubs Coach @JonScheyer unlocked in East Lansing! 😅🔋 pic.twitter.com/KmZ31ajp0A — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 7, 2025

"I'm still catching my breath," a noticeably winded Scheyer, whose undefeated bunch is off to the program's best start to a season in eight years, said during his opening statement to the media minutes later and with his hair still a bit wet from the celebration.

"I just want to start off by saying how much respect our program, how much respect me personally, we have for Coach [Tom] Izzo and his program. This is as good of an atmosphere as you're going to get.

"I thought our guys handled it incredibly well for being on the road with a top 10 team...I'm just really proud. This is a difficult place to play."

TOP 10 ROAD DUB CAM 🦈🦈😈 pic.twitter.com/ju6KLfrLpC — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 6, 2025

Scheyer and his increasingly confident group next square off against the Lipscomb Bisons (5-4, 0-0 ASUN) in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

