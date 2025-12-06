Duke Basketball Passes Major Road Test Against Spartans

The Duke basketball winning streak has grown to 10, as the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) recorded a 66-60 true road win over the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) in the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Duke's centerpiece weapon, freshman forward Cameron Boozer, going scoreless across the first 17 minutes of action, the No. 4 Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead and held a 19-17 advantage at the under-8 media timeout in the first half. They did so, in large part, by employing a widespread 3-point attack during that span.

But careless passes and the lack of bucket-getting assertiveness from Boozer quickly caught up with the Blue Devils. They cooled off considerably as a team from downtown and trailed the Spartans, 34-31, at halftime.

At that point, freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia — 3-for-4 beyond the arc before the break — was the only Duke basketball player who had tallied more than one made field goal.

Cameron Boozer Powers Duke Basketball Bounceback

After scoring only two points in the first half, Boozer more than doubled that output across the first 80 seconds of the second half alone. The 18-year-old, who entered the contest averaging team-highs with 23.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, picked up his third foul just a couple minutes later but remained on the floor and picked up steam, muscling his way to the rim for easy buckets before draining a 3-pointer to tie the score at 45-45 with just over 12 minutes to play.

Boozer accounted for 14 of Duke's first 17 points out of the break.

Michigan State didn't back down, though. Plus, with just under eight minutes left on the clock, Boozer's foul count rose to four, forcing fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer to substitute for the early Naismith Award frontrunner.

However, Boozer returned to the court just a few minutes later. And as the Blue Devils have done all season, they stepped up in crunch time, as sophomore guard Isaiah Evans, the late-game hero against the No. 15 Florida Gators in Tuesday night's 67-66 home victory, hit a shot from deep to give Duke a 55-53 lead with just under four minutes to play and knocked down three free throws, providing a five-point cushion, after drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt with just under a minute to play

Evans finished with nine points, three rebounds, and one steal, shooting 2-for-6 from three. Boozer posted a game-high 18 points, 15 boards, five assists, two steals, and one block before fouling out with 11.9 ticks remaining.

Blue Devil junior guard Caleb Foster (12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one block), who sealed the victory at the charity stripe, and Nikolas Khamenia (10 points, eight rebounds, one steal) joined Cameron Boozer as double-figure scorers.

Duke basketball now has a lengthy break before welcoming the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (5-4, 0-0 ASUN) to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

